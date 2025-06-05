5 Simple Wellness Habits of the World’s Healthiest People

There’s more to maintaining good health than just good luck. It turns out that a series of simple wellness habits could be the secret to longevity.

With one of the highest average life expectancies in the world at 84 years, Japan clearly knows something we don’t when it comes to wellness habits.

Thanks to a diet rich in seafood, vegetables and green tea, a culture rooted in strong social connections, and a world-class healthcare system, many Japanese people enjoy a long, healthy life. They also tend to lead an active lifestyle, and enjoy low stress levels, a strong sense of purpose and high cleanliness standards. All of these wellness habits have led to increased longevity in Japan.

The good news is you don’t have to be Japanese to get more out of life. Here are the top five wellness habits of the world’s healthiest people, which you can adopt wherever you are…

1. Eat a Mostly Plant-Based Diet

Try to incorporate more fruit, vegetables, legumes and whole grains into your diet. Healthy fats like olive oil, nuts and seeds, and lean proteins such as fish, tofu and beans are also good. A plant-based diet helps to reduce inflammation, supports gut health, and lowers your risk of developing heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

2. Get Moving

Gentle exercises such as stretching can help you to stay healthy. (Adobe Stock)

Instead of putting in the hours at the gym, the world’s healthiest people stay active every day by walking, gardening and practising yoga or stretching. Moving regularly also helps improve heart health, strengthens muscles and improves circulation without the stress a high-intensity workout puts on your body.

3. Prioritise Sleep

Try to get between seven and nine hours of sleep every night by maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, avoiding screens and caffeine at night, and creating a relaxing bedtime routine. Prioritising sleep helps cognitive function, boosts your immunity and helps to balance your hormones.

4. Stress Less

If you find yourself perpetually stressed out, try to manage it by practising mindfulness and meditation, relaxing in nature, and engaging in deep breathing exercises. Lower stress levels can also help to protect the brain from premature ageing.

5. Spend Time With Loved Ones

Make time for friends and family to strengthen your bonds and boost your happiness. (Adobe Stock)

Not only does socialising with people you care about strengthen your bonds, it also helps to lower stress, gives you a sense of belonging, and boosts your mental health. Make time for regular catch-ups with family and friends to reap the benefits!

By incorporating these simple wellness habits into your everyday life, you’ll be making positive health changes, which could extend your longevity.