The Block’s Winning Dish Hits Youfoodz!

Forget the paintbrushes and power tools! The Block contestants have been cooking up a storm! And now, you can get a taste of the action. Youfoodz’s latest limited-edition meal has been inspired by the show’s 2026 cooking challenge.

Advertisement

Meet Lando’s Meatballs & Chorizo Pasta with Tomato Capsicum Sauce, the winning creation from House 3 contestants Lisa and Rosco. The dish is going from the TV screen straight to Aussie dinner tables.

The pair took out the top spot in a special Youfoodz cooking challenge, judged by celebrity chef Shane Delia. Swapping their toolbelts for aprons, the contestants were tasked with creating a dish worthy of the ready-made meal range – and Lisa and Rosco certainly delivered!

Their winning recipe combines tender beef meatballs, smoky chorizo and fusilli pasta, all coated in a rich tomato and capsicum ragù, with a sprinkle of parmesan to finish. And with 40g of protein per serve, it’s a hearty option for busy days when you want something delicious without the kitchen clean-up.

Lisa and Rosco’s Lando’s Meatballs & Chorizo Pasta is now available at Youfoodz. (Youfoodz)

Advertisement

Whether you’ve spent the day on the tools, tackled a mountain of work, hit the gym or run yourself ragged chasing the kids, this comforting pasta dish is made for those moments when you’re hungry and just want dinner sorted.

A Family Affair

There’s a special story behind the name, too. Lisa and Rosco named their creation after their son, Lando, and came up with the dish while expecting their second child.

“Lando’s Meatballs & Chorizo Pasta is a really special one for us,” the couple said. “It was inspired by our family, our son Lando, and the kind of hearty meal we loved enjoying after a real day on the tools.”

Seeing their recipe transformed into a real Youfoodz meal has been a surreal experience for the pair, who are thrilled that Aussies can now give their creation a go.

Advertisement

For judge Shane Delia, the dish was a clear winner.

“Lisa and Rosco’s Lando’s Meatballs & Chorizo Pasta really hit the brief,” he said. “It’s packed with flavour, feels like the kind of meal you actually want to sit down to after a big day, and most importantly, it delivered when the pressure was on.”

Lisa and Rosco named their creation after their son, Lando, and came up with the dish while expecting their second child. (Youfoodz)

From the Worksite to Your Kitchen

Youfoodz has been the official meal partner of The Block in 2026, supplying 6,000 meals to keep contestants fuelled through the renovations, deadlines and on-site drama.

Advertisement

Now, the partnership is serving up something extra special – a winning dish viewers can try for themselves.

Lando’s Meatballs & Chorizo Pasta with Tomato Capsicum Sauce is available for a limited time from 15 October, exclusively at youfoodz.com.au.