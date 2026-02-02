If you’re craving fast food, try this healthy takeaway hack.

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Some nights, fast food just calls your name. It’s not so much a whisper; more like a gutteral cry from beyond that you simply can’t ignore.

You know the drill: You’ve had a massive day, you’re tired, you’ve plonked onto the couch, and now no part of you wants to cook. So you pick up your phone, Googling “takeaway near me” on autopilot.

But what if you’re trying to eat healthily? Well, the fine people over at Guzman Y Gomez HQ have the solution – and no, it won’t cost you anything in the flavour department.

The trick to healthy takeaway.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, 25 percent of Australians are following a diet or an eating plan to be mindful of what food they consume, and how much they are eating. And that’s where Guzman y Gomez – aka GYG – comes in.

Right there on their menu of tasty tacos and bangin’ burritos, GYG have delicious mini versions of their Mexican food favourites – meaning you can literally have your burrito and eat it too.

And it’s not just a trend, or a limited-time offer. These bad boys have been available since 2017!

“Offering different menu sizes isn’t a trend for GYG. Having Mini and Regular sizes is something we’ve been doing for almost a decade”, says GYG Founder and Co-CEO, Steven Marks.

“GYG Mini doesn’t mean a compromise. It means real ingredients, proper protein and filling meals.

“It’s about eating clean, delicious food, at a size that works for you. We’ve always believed great food should work with your appetite, not against it!”

Okay, but do they taste the same?

In case you’re worried these won’t taste as delicious as your usual GYG burrito bowls, let’s quickly clear something up: It’s a resounding yes on the flavour front.

Because Minis aren’t lacking in anything you’ll find in GYG’s regular-sized menu items. They’re made with same clean ingredients, delicious flavours and customisable fillings as all their other menu items, at a size and price that absolutely hit the spot – sans overeating.

Basically, Minis are everything you love about fresh, clean Mexican food, wrapped up in a smaller package.

There are seven different Mini menu items to pick from, and – just like the regulars – they’re all fully customisable and made to order. Mini Burritos, Mini Bowls, Mini Cali Burritos, Mini Caesar Salads, Mini Nachos, Mini Nacho Fries, Mini Enchiladas… Drooling yet?!

So next time you’re craving some fast food, without the side order of feeling sluggish or way too full, type “GYG” into Uber Eats and grab yourself a tasty Mini.

Because there’s no such thing as “bad” food – including takeaway!

