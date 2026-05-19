Childhood alopecia: ‘You are still beautiful and perfect as you are’

Hallie was just four years old, when her mum Cassandra noticed a missing patch of hair on her scalp

Cassandra immediately took her girl to the GP, who suspected alopecia, and a dermatologist later confirmed the diagnosis

Within six months from the diagnosis, Hallie unfortunately lost all her hair

However, brave Hallie continues to be her bubbly self while being fitted for the perfect wig

Here Cassandra Lee Hamilton, 42, Davistown, NSW tells her story in her own words.

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Time to wake up, darling,’ I smiled, opening the blinds in my daughter’s bedroom.

It was June 2022, and as Hallie, then four, slowly shuffled out of bed, I noticed a circular patch of hair was missing from the top her head.

Trying not to scare my girl, I asked her if she tore out her hair in her sleep.

After alerting my partner, Mark, who was equally confused by Hallie’s hair loss, I took her to the GP.

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We had a history of autoimmune conditions in the family. In my 20s I was diagnosed with Grave’s disease, which causes an overactive thyroid, so my mind immediately raced to that terrible fear.

‘Does Hallie have an autoimmune condition like me?’ I asked the doctor.

‘It could be the early signs of alopecia,’ the doctor said, explaining it could progress quickly causing hair loss across her whole body.

‘Does Hallie have an autoimmune condition like me?’

Hallie prior to her diagnosis. Credit: Supplied

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I’d heard of alopecia, but I didn’t know it could impact other parts of the body aside from the head.

He referred us to a dermatologist, who could confirm if he was correct, and we were put on a six-month waitlist.

Back home, the hair loss didn’t seem to bother Hallie. She remained her usual bubbly self, doting on her little brother, Harry, then 18 months. So we decided to wait and see how it progressed.

But within weeks, I noticed more and more of her light brown locks were shedding each time I gently brushed it.

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Occasionally, Hallie would ask me what was happening to her hair.

‘I’m not sure, darling. We need to wait until we see a special doctor to tell us,’ I’d console her.

‘Why is this happening to me, Mum?

We let Hallie pick out hats, beanies and headbands to protect her scalp from the sun.

Within a few months of her fifth birthday in October, Hallie had lost all her hair, including her eyebrows and eyelashes.

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Kids at daycare began to ask questions about her appearance after noticing the dramatic change.

Despite Hallie being extremely social and self-assured, it began to affect her confidence.

‘Why is this happening to me, Mum? Why am I the only girl my age with no hair?’ Hallie asked me.

It broke my heart to see her worried.

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READ MORE: Adorable moment Quaden Bayles is treated to a haircut after salon’s heartwarming gesture

Hallie was just four years old when she lost her first patch of hair. Credit: Tim Robinson and Variety

Sitting Hallie down, Mark and I explained what we’d learned from the doctor.

‘When you get sick, your immunity fights your sickness away, but this time it’s getting confused and attacking your hair follicles,’ we told her.

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‘But you are still beautiful and perfect as you are.’

In solidarity, Mark shaved his head, to make her feel less alone.

‘But you are still beautiful and perfect as you are.’

‘You’re the best dad. I love you,’ Hallie said.

Cassandra (Mum), Mark (Dad), and Harry (Little brother). Credit: Tim Robinson and Variety

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In December, a dermatologist at The Sydney Children’s Hospital confirmed Hallie had alopecia universalis – the most severe form of alopecia causing the loss of all body hair.

She suggested different medications to help manage Hallie’s hair loss or induce some hair growth. But after trying one, Hallie found her scalp became unbearably itchy.

‘This is your journey, Hallie. What you choose is up to you,’ we said. She opted to stop medication.

The following year, Hallie started kindergarten.

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READ MORE: Armed with a hairbrush, mum-of-six Shirley Raines took to the streets to help others.

On her first day, we sent a letter out to teachers detailing her condition and what it means. Our confident girl had no trouble making friends or answering questions.

Joining various Facebook groups for alopecia, and educating myself, I found out about wig grants through Variety – The Children’s Charity.

Applying online, I was elated when Hallie was chosen as a recipient.

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‘This is so exciting, Mum!’ Hallie jumped with joy as she tried on her first wig that resembled her natural hair.

In time, she found that quite itchy too. Instead, she embraced her natural appearance, accessorising with headbands and hats.

Hallie with Martine from Freedom Wigs, who collaborates with Variety’s Hair with Heart program to provide wigs for recipients. Credit: Tim Robinson and Variety

In December last year, Hallie qualified for another custom-made, medical-grade wig thanks to Variety, through Freedom Wigs.

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The founder of Freedom Wigs, Martine, was diagnosed with alopecia aged seven, and made it her mission to help other kids.

On its underside, the wig is made from a special non-itchy material that suctions to Hallie’s scalp. This will allow her to swim, do cartwheels and jump on the trampoline with Harry, now five.

The specialised wigs, which take up to four months to make and cost between $4000 and $6000, are made from donor hair.

READ MORE: Olly’s made more than 76,000 wheelchairs for kids in need

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Hallie being fitted for her suction wig by Martine from Freedom Wigs as part of Variety’s Hair with Heart program. Credit: Tim Robinson and Variety

We’re asking Aussies to become hair heroes by joining Variety’s Hair with Heart challenge. It calls on people to chop their locks, or make a donation, to help kids such as Hallie feel more like themselves.

Over the last few months, Hallie’s eyebrows and eyelashes have grown back, giving us hope for future hair growth on her scalp as she awaits her new wig.

Now eight, Hallie, is learning to embrace her individuality.

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I have no doubt she’ll be able to conquer anything she sets her mind to. She’s our little hero.

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