Aussie bride saves tiny gate-crasher’s life during the reception. ‘I knew I had to save her.’

PJ Dhaliwal from Qld has always loved working with animals

In October 2023, she got married to her fiance Gavin

At the reception, she saved a possum that was being attacked by ravens

Here she shares her story in her own words.

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Bottle feeding a baby bandicoot on my lounge, I smiled.

With her wrapped up in a towel for warmth, I’d been up every three hours to feed the teeny thing.

‘It’s like I have a newborn,’ I laughed to my boyfriend Gavin, then 22.

‘She’s so cute,’ he said.

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The round-the-clock feeds weren’t for the faint-hearted, but it was all in a day’s work for a wildlife volunteer.

Growing up in Perth, WA, I was more at home climbing trees and catching bugs with my three brothers than I was playing with dolls.

Racing home, I’d bring all sorts of creatures into the house, from a jar of tadpoles to injured birds.

‘They need warmth,’ I’d explain to my family, shining my desk lamp on my new feathered friend’s broken wing.

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But, of course, for proper care, we’d take any injured animal to the vet during opening hours.

In primary school, I’d bring in my mice, Stuart and Strike, in a carry cage for show and tell.

Gavin and PJ (Credit: Supplied.)

‘Aren’t they adorable!?’ I’d gleam, much to my classmates dismay.

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It didn’t discourage me though.

By the time I was in high school, I knew I wanted to work with animals.

At 16, I started dating Gavin, also 16.

He was always supportive of my dream.

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After leaving school, I studied conservation and wildlife biology at Murdoch Uni, WA, while Gavin worked in hospitality.

After graduating in 2019, I got a job in retail and, after completing some training, I became a volunteer at Darling Range Wildlife Shelter in my spare time.

As part of the job, I’d bring home all sorts of gorgeous animals such as bandicoots and kangaroo joeys who needed special care.

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Gavin, who also loved animals, helped when I needed an extra pair of hands.

In May 2021, we went on a hike in the Margaret River region of WA when Gavin proposed with a gorgeous emerald ring.

‘Yes!’ I cried with joy.

PJ on her wedding day (Credit: Encanted Co Photography.)

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Engaged to the man of my dreams, life couldn’t be sweeter.

That was until I became a wildlife educator for Critters Up Close and WA Birds of Prey the following year.

As part of my job, I led interactive talks with children when we visited schools, and they got the chance to meet animals, including sugar gliders.

‘There’s a membrane between their wrists and ankles to allow them to glide between the trees,’ I’d tell the delighted kids.

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I couldn’t believe I’d scored my dream job and dream man!

In October 2023, after two years of planning, our big day finally arrived.

We were married outdoors at Wooditjup National Park – the perfect place to say ‘I do’.

Walking down the aisle in my sleeveless ivory gown, I felt on top of the world.

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‘You look beautiful,’ Gavin whispered.

Exchanging our vows in front of 80 of our family and friends, it was the happiest moment of my life.

‘I promise to run it by you before I adopt another pregnant guinea pig,’ I said, which made our guests roar with laughter.

PJ rescuing the possum from a tree (Credit: Encanted Co Photography.)

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After tying the knot with a kiss, and having our wedding photos taken, we made our way to the reception.

As we enjoyed a glass of bubbly and some nibbles, Gavin’s Aunty Caroline suddenly tapped me on the shoulder.

‘Darling, there’s a possum sitting in a tree over there,’ she said, pointing.

She’d first noticed the injured baby 10 minutes before the ceremony, but didn’t have the heart to tell me so close to the wedding.

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‘That’s not good!’ I said, rushing over to check on it.

READ MORE REAL LIFE: Wildlife warrior: ‘I found love at the zoo’

Being a nocturnal animal, I knew something had to be seriously wrong for the critter to be out in daylight.

Seeing the tiny girl being attacked by ravens, I knew I had to save her.

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Bunching up the train of my veil, I dashed to my car for my kit, containing towels, pouches, gloves and scissors.

Back at the tree, my lovely hubby placed a small table near the trunk so I could reach the injured baby.

Being careful of her sharp claws and teeth, I gently picked her up using a pouch.

Thankfully, guests who worked with me in wildlife were able to take the furry friend off my hands.

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‘Go back to your wedding. We’ll sort this out,’ they smiled.

PJ with the possum (Credit: Encanted Co Photography.)

They got in touch with local wildlife rescues, and one of them dropped off the baby possum moments later.

At least I know she’ll be okay, I thought.

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‘It looked like you were doing a runner on your wedding day!’ guests chuckled.

I laughed too.

‘I’m not at all surprised,’ Gavin smiled proudly.

A week after the wedding, the story went viral on social media after it was shared it online by a woman from the wildlife rescue I volunteered at.

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Many people hailed me a hero but I was just doing my job!

Two months later, I heard that our gate-crasher possum was doing much better and had been released into the wild.

‘I’m so glad,’ I said, hugging Gavin.

In April 2024, we moved to Queensland, where I landed a job as a zookeeper.

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Working with native mammals, reptiles, and birds, I’m in my element.

I never thought I’d do a runner on my wedding day.

But if it’s for our Aussie fur friends, I will do just about anything.

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