How to Stop Snoring – Simple Fixes That Actually Work

Whatever way you look at it, snoring is annoying. Whether you’re the offender or the person kept awake by it, incessant, loud snoring has been known to break even the most stoic people. You may have even Googled ‘how to stop snoring’ in a desperate attempt to restore your sleep. Sound familiar?

Advertisement

Snoring occurs when airflow causes the tissues in the throat to vibrate during sleep. Thankfully, there are some things you can do to reduce or stop snoring altogether.

Change Your Sleep Position

Back sleeping can cause your tongue to slip to the back of your throat, which partially blocks your airflow. Try sleeping on your side instead.

Maintain a Healthy Weight

Carrying excess weight – especially around the neck – can narrow your airway. You can help prevent this with a healthy diet and regular exercise.

Avoid Alcohol

There are plenty of ways to help get your snoring under control. (Adobe Stock)

Advertisement

Alcohol causes the muscles in your throat to relax, increasing your chances of snoring. Try to avoid drinking alcohol for at least four hours before going to bed.

Treat Nasal Congestion

A blocked nose makes breathing through your nasal passage difficult, increasing the likelihood of snoring. To clear out your sinuses, use a saline nasal spray or take a warm shower before bed.

Improve Sleeping Habits

Sleep deprivation can lead to a deeper sleep, relaxing the throat muscles and increasing the likelihood of an obstructed airflow. Aim for between seven to nine hours of quality sleep each night.

Stay Hydrated

Your snoring habit can be especially frustrating for your partner. (Adobe Stock)

Advertisement

Try to drink between two to three litres of water a day. Dehydration thickens mucus in the nose and throat, which can increase the likelihood of snoring.

Elevate Your Head

Sleeping with an extra pillow under your head helps to keep your airways open, which minimises your chances of snoring.

See a Doctor

Chronic snoring can be a sign of sleep apnoea – a serious condition where you stop breathing during your sleep. If you’re concerned, make an appointment with your GP.

Advertisement