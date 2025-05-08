8 Bedtime Habits to Help You Sleep More Soundly

Sleep – it’s vital to our wellbeing, and yet it eludes so many of us. If you often find yourself tossing and turning in bed, your nighttime habits may be to blame.

Thankfully, there are some helpful steps you can take to wind down and prepare your body for a night of quality Z’s…

1. Establish a Routine

You’ve likely heard it all before, but going to bed and waking up at the same time every day actually works wonders for your sleep by helping to regulate your body’s internal clock.

2. Limit Screen Time

Modern technology has impacted our ability to (literally) switch off. An hour before you hit the hay, put your phone or tablet away. The blue light emitted from screens interferes with your body’s ability to produce melatonin – the hormone that regulates sleep.

3. Introduce Wind Down Activities

Not only is reading a book, writing in a journal, taking a bath, or meditating a nice way to end the day – all of these activities help you to calm down and clear your mind before bed.

4. Create a Relaxing Environment

Turn your bedroom into an oasis that you actually look forward to retiring to. Try to keep the clutter to a minimum, and make sure it’s dark, cool and quiet at night.

Create the ideal bedroom environment for getting a good night’s rest. (Adobe Stock)

5. Watch Your Diet

As a general rule, try to avoid heavy food before bed. You should also steer clear of caffeine and alcohol at night, as both of these can disrupt your sleeping patterns.

6. Exercise Regularly

Keeping up your workout routine during the day helps you to fall asleep quicker and enjoy a deeper sleep at night. Just don’t engage in any vigorous exercise right before bed, as this can actually have the opposite effect!

7. Limit Naps

Napping during the day may actually be hurting your sleep schedule at night. If you do need a nap, limit it to around 20-30 minutes, and make sure it’s not in the late afternoon or evening.

8. Start a Sleep Journal

Use a journal to keep track of your sleeping patterns so you can identify any problems that are affecting the quality of your sleep.

A few simple tweaks to your daytime and bedtime routines will help you wake up feeling refreshed and energised. (Adobe Stock)

By paying close attention to your daytime habits and introducing some relaxing bedtime habits to your wind-down routine, you’ll be well on your way to getting a great night’s sleep. Consistency is key, so be sure to keep up the good habits, both during the day and at night!

A better night’s sleep will set you up to feel more rested during the day, helping you to live a more happy, healthy and energised life.