I halved my weight eating roast potatoes!

Overwhelmed mum Lisa Eden, 48, ate for comfort

A wake-up call from her doctor pushed Lisa to change her eating habits

Incredibly, she lost 84kg eating baked spuds

Here she shares her story in her own words.

My newborn, Ellie, strapped to my front, and my toddler, Summer, then two, racing around me, I felt overwhelmed.

Life is nuts with two under three, I fretted.

To cope with the stress, I’d wolf down biscuits, bags of cheese and onion chips, and blocks of choccy on the go.

‘During my pregnancies I’d ballooned.’

I’d always struggled with my weight.

But during my pregnancies I’d ballooned.

Carrying Summer, I’d guzzled Macca’s chocolate milkshakes. And with Ellie, I’d wolfed down an entire family-sized Cadbury chocolate bar every single day. Now recently post-partum, I hadn’t stopped.

Lisa before her weight-loss journey (Credit: Supplied.)

Both exhausted juggling two little ones, my hubby Adrian, then 25, and I gorged on sugary treats, including chocolate.

For dinner, we’d tuck into greasy takeaways such as kebabs.

It was August 2001, and aged 23 with two kids under three, I saw the scales judder up to 127 kilos. But I couldn’t stop eating. Food was both my shame and my security blanket.

‘You’re beautiful, no matter your size,’ my lovely hubby said, doting on me.

Fed up, when the girls were 13 and 11 in 2012, and my weight had crept up to 164.5 kilos, I went on a health kick, and even tried hypnotherapy.

‘I’d reached an all-time low.’

I’d reached an all-time low – my joints were aching, I couldn’t tie up my shoe laces and I was bursting out of size 28 clothes.

Overhauling my diet, I swapped takeaways and chocolate for healthy Weight Watchers recipes including Sunday roast made with low-fat oil and gravy made with granules. And I slowly incorporated walking and cycling into my routine.

Dropping 50 kilos, in eight months I was down to 114 kilos and a size 18, and felt genuinely elated.

‘Wow, you look amazing!’ Adrian gushed.

Then a month later, aged 34, I had some surprising news…

I was pregnant, again!

Lisa and Adrian (Credit: Supplied.)

In August 2013, I gave birth to our girl Amelia.

I was thrilled to welcome our sweet girl, but having put back on all the weight I’d lost, with interest, and tipping the scales at 140 kilos, I went into a sad spiral of shame.

With two teenagers and a baby, and more time poor than ever, I piled on more kilos.

When speedy Amelia was a toddler, I felt totally defeated trying to keep up with her.

How did I let myself go like this? I broke down.

By the time I was 42 in 2020, my body couldn’t handle the weight.

My knees and hips ached and I avoided walking due to the pain. I’d park my car as close as possible to the entrance of the shops to avoid any extra steps.

‘I’d wheeze uncontrollably.’

If I had to climb stairs, I’d gasp for air, stopping at every step, wheezing uncontrollably.

Kissing Adrian and turning off the light each night, fear bloomed.

Am I going to wake up again? I’d panic.

I suspected I had sleep apnoea, judging by how exhausted I felt in the morning when I woke up.

Propping myself up with pillows to help my breathing, I prayed that I wouldn’t die in my sleep.

Worried, I visited the doctor who, in spring 2021, revealed my blood pressure had skyrocketed.

‘You also have type 2 diabetes,’ she told me gently.

I’d hit rock bottom.

She gave me three months to try and reverse the condition with diet and lifestyle. ‘Otherwise you’ll need to go on medication,’ she added.

Determined to turn my life around, I got in touch with weight loss program Slimming World which offered eating plans, healthy lifestyle tweaks and weekly support groups.

Amazingly I wouldn’t have to give up all my favourite foods. Instead it was about moderation – I could still have a piece of choccy if I wanted, or even a glass of wine.

Lisa’s go to meals (Credit: Supplied.)

It meant I could feed my family the same meals as me – I wouldn’t have to give up my beloved Sunday roasts, complete with crispy spuds! I’d just need to make sure I was in a calorie deficit to ensure I’d shed weight.

I want to be a good role model for the girls, I thought, determined.

Starting in February 2022 at 156 kilos, I still enjoyed yummy carbs including roast potatoes and pasta, but just in smaller quantities. I also learned how to cook my favourites such as spag bol, curries and meatballs – all with a healthier tweak!

‘I reversed my diabetes.’

Incredibly, three months in, I’d not only lost 25.5 kilos, I’d also reversed my diabetes and my blood pressure was normal.

My hips and knees were no longer in agony, and I could breathe more easily.

By winter 2023, I’d lost an incredible 70 kilos and finally had the energy to exercise.

I signed up to my local leisure centre and began swimming laps and doing aqua aerobics, proudly rocking a size 16 swimsuit!

You’ve got this, Lisa! I encouraged myself.

Lisa recently (Credit: Supplied.)

Being able to take our sweet Shih tzu Chica for walks was a big milestone.

Feeling fit, in July 2024, I even ran 5km to help raise funds for cancer research – a cause close to my heart.

Racing to the finish line, I was elated as my loved ones were there cheering me on proudly.

And in December 2024, I stepped on the scales and was amazed to see the dial stop at a svelte 72 kilos!

‘I halved my body weight in two and a half years.’

After ditching 84 kilos, I’d more than halved my body weight in two and a half years – going from a size 28 down to a size 14!

‘You look amazing, Mum,’ the kids, then 24, 22, and 10, smiled.

‘You really do,’ Adrian agreed, peppering me with kisses.

Lisa competing in RaceForLIfe. Left: Amelia, Right: Lisa (Credit: Supplied.)

Now, I’m planning to have the excess skin on my tummy, thighs and arms removed.

But gone are the days where I let my body hold me back.

Recently, I even swam with dolphins and now I can also climb mountains!

And Amelia, now 12, loves it when I take her on theme park rides.

I also love going on holidays with my eldest girls, now 26 and 24.

‘I hope my story inspires others.’

I’ve come such a long way and hope my story inspires others.

Who knew you could slim down while still eating delicious roast spuds?!

