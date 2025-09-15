Mum’s weight transformation: I lost 95 kilos eating pizza

For 10 years Kristi barely left her home because of a mystery illness

When she finally got up the courage to go to the doctor, the news shook her

But it also set her on an incredible journey to transform her health and her life

Here, Kristi Ledgerwood, 45, tells her story in her own words…

Wolfing down my cheeseburger meal, I licked my lips.



That barely touched the sides, I thought, still hungry.

It was February 2022 and, aged 42, I felt ashamed.

I knew my weight was controlling my life, but I felt powerless to change it.

Me, Noah, Hadley and Blake (Supplied)

For 10 years, I’d barely left the house due to a mystery illness – I suffered inflammation pain all over and horrible headaches.

Even just trying to walk, I’d faint or vomit.

I didn’t go to the doctors out of fear…

Over the years, I’d tried every diet under the sun to lose weight, to no avail.

Now, I was so unhealthy I couldn’t even tie my shoelaces or sleep in my bed due to difficulty breathing, so I’d slumber sitting upright in a chair.

‘We love you,’ my hubby Blake, then 46, and kids Noah, 12, and Hadley, nine, would comfort me.

Me with the kids (Supplied)

But I could also see the deep concern in their faces.

If something doesn’t change, I might not be around to see my kids grow up, I fretted.

Working up the courage, I visited a doctor.

Climbing onto the scale, I knew the number would be high, but the figure was even more alarming than I’d imagined – 149.2 kilos, it read.

I was so embarrassed.

My GP requested I get blood tests to determine my source of pain.

One of my go-to meals (Supplied)

Back in his office a couple of days later, the results were in.

‘I’m afraid you have type 2 diabetes,’ he said.

My heart shattered.

I’d lost my dear dad, Sammy, at 58 to a heart attack – which can be a complication of diabetes – in 2009, as well as my grandma Helen at 62 from a diabetic coma, and a few cousins as well.

The news was all-consuming.

Would I be the next family member to succumb to the disease?

But the doc didn’t stop there, revealing I had fatty liver disease, arthritis in my spine, high cholesterol and blood pressure, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) – a hormonal disorder – kidney disease and anxiety.

Me after my health journey (Supplied)

Although it was a lot to take in, I felt relieved to have some answers.

‘Things have to change,’ I said, understanding the gravity of the situation.

My doctor helped me manage my diabetes, while recommending a low-carb diet to help control my blood sugar levels.

I had a much bigger appetite – and sweeter tooth

While I typically prepared balanced meals for my family, I had a much bigger appetite – and sweeter tooth – than them.

For brekkie I’d wolf down piles of pancakes and waffles, followed by fast food such as a burger meal for lunch.

At dinner I’d pile my bowl high with creamy pastas, lasagne and greasy takeaways, often going back for several helpings.

Now though, I made adjustments to my diet as per the doctor’s orders.

Me after losing weight (Supplied)

I swapped my sweet brekkies for scrambled eggs or a chia pudding, and had a low-carb wrap for lunch.

Dinner was chicken or steak with veg.

And I had loads of fresh fruit on hand to help curb my sugar cravings.

Sometimes I indulged in healthier versions of lasagne by using cottage cheese, or pizza using low-carb bases.

I also ordered a portion-control plate to help keep myself in check.

As the weight started to fall off and the inflammation pain reduced, I was eager to start moving again.

So I bought a second-hand recumbent bike, setting it up in the garage.

It was a hard slog at first, but as I steadily increased my pace, I found my groove.

These used to fit me! (Supplied)

‘You can do this, Kristi!’ I encouraged myself, sweat oozing from my pores.

It was uncomfortable, but I had to be strong.

Incredibly, in just three months, I lost 36 kilos!

Once I had the energy to walk again, I loved getting out in nature.

First I went for strolls around the block, before progressing to hikes at nature trails.

My family has cheered me on (Supplied)

As the weight continued to melt away, I felt hopeful for my future.

Sharing my journey on Tiktok @transformingkristi I was amazed how my story resonated with others.

You’re so inspiring, my new friends cheered me on.

And so did my family.

In 15 months I’d lost a whopping 95 kilos

‘Let’s play, Mum!’ my kids said, now my pain wasn’t holding me back.

As I chased them around the yard, I felt overjoyed to finally be an active part of their lives, rather than them taking care of me.

Amazingly, in 15 months I’d lost a whopping 95 kilos, and was down to 54.2kg.

My excess skin prior to my surgery (Supplied)

And I’d done it without depriving myself of my favourite foods, like lasagne and pizza.

I’d gone from wearing 5XL clothes to a XXS.

Better yet, I’d reduced my diabetes markers from 8.5 to 4.8.

My kidney function returned to normal, my inflammation vanished, and my blood sugar levels dropped enormously.

Last February, I had a tummy tuck to remove two kilos of loose skin from my abdomen.

And I hope to get rid of the loose skin on my arms some day too.

Today I am standing proudly at 53.9 kilos.

Me after my surgery (Supplied)

Since sharing my story candidly online, I’ve amassed over 23,000 new mates on TikTok.

These days I love exploring things I never got to before, like hiking, playing with the kids and even skydiving!

Before I couldn’t get out of my chair alone. Now I’m walking 16 kilometres six times a week.

I’m also writing a book, and I’m studying to be a nutritionist and weight loss and life coach.

Blake, now 49, and our kids Noah, 15, and Hadley, 11, are so proud of me.

I’m no longer afraid my poor health will cut my time with them short.

And that’s the greatest gift of all.

