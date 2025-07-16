Aussie weight loss: ‘I was too big to drive so I lost 115 kilo’

Riki-lee was 173 kilos before she underwent a weight loss transformation

Her passion for motor racing fuelled her drive to lose the weight when she could not longer fit in the car

Now she has transformed her life and is back behind the wheel again

Here Riki-lee Lipschinski, 36, Barossa Valley, SA tells her own story in her own words

Advertisement

As the smell of burning rubber filled the air, I smiled.



It was April 2012 and I was at the local racetrack, where I was having a lesson to learn how to drift.



Growing up in a family of car enthusiasts, Mum, Linda, competed in burn out comps. Dad, Allan, even built her a burn out car! And my aunt Anne was a mechanic.



After finishing school, I enrolled in a one-year mechanics course at TAFE.



As I became absorbed in my course, I relied on junk food to get me through the day. I’d gorge on pasta, pizza, chips, chocolate, fries and drink sugary drinks such as iced coffee.



By the time I turned 20, I weighed 120kg and was wearing size 20 clothes.



‘I hate feeling so unfit,’ I moaned to Mum.



Determined, I quit takeaways, swapping them for healthy home cooked meals like tuna salad, stuffed capsicum and stir fries and walked on the treadmill.



Within a year I’d lost 20kg.

Me at my heaviest weight. Image Credit: Supplied

In November 2010, aged 21, I opened my own mechanics workshop.



Incredibly, business was booming. As life got chaotic, and I had no time to eat properly or exercise, I gained all the weight back, plus some.



Weighing 130kg and wearing size 24 clothes, I tried to hide my bulging frame in leggings and oversized men’s t-shirts.



By now my growing tummy was causing me back issues. But when my GP brought up weight loss surgery during a routine check up I brushed it off.



‘I can do it myself,’ I said.



For a few months I’d eat healthily go back to the gym and lose a few kilos.



But the stress of running the business meant the weight would pile back on.



While I continued to work on my weight, I bought a Nissan 180SX to take it drifting.



But my waistline kept growing.

I was squeezing into my car. Image Credit: Supplied

Advertisement

Soon, I could barely walk a few hundred metres without panting – and I needed seatbelt extenders in my car and on flights.



Depressed, I refused to look in the mirror or step on the scales.



In January 2019, I had a new roll cage – a special safety frame – installed in the Nissan. Mum came to watch me test it out.



Squeezing past the safety bars, I looked down.



‘This isn’t going to work,’ I said, embarrassed.



My flabby belly rested on the steering wheel and I couldn’t even do up the harness. I’d spent $80,000 over seven years to upgrade the car, and I couldn’t even fit into it.

I couldn’t believe I was too big to drive.



‘Darl, if you want to chase your dreams, you need to take action now,’ Mum said, concerned.



Visiting my doctor to discuss gastric sleeve surgery, I was asked to step on the scale.



173 kilos, it read.



I thought, ashamed.



At $20,000, the surgery wasn’t cheap, but I knew I couldn’t keep putting it off.



Taking out private health insurance, I had to serve the 12-month waiting period before I could get the surgery.



Three weeks before the op I went on a shakes and salad diet and started walking daily.



When the big day rolled around in February 2020 I’d already lost 15kg.

Driving inspired me to shed over 100 kilo. Image Credit: Supplied

During the five-hour op, 80 per cent of my stomach was removed, meaning it would take less food to fill me up.



‘Your new life starts today,’ Mum said when I woke up.



After two weeks recovering in hospital, I was back at work.



The doctors had warned my stomach could stretch again, so I knew I had to make a complete lifestyle change.

Advertisement

Me at my first event when my car was pink. Image Credit: Supplied



I walked 4km daily and hit the gym six days a week. I also walked Mount Lofty every weekend. It took me two to three hours to walk the 8km.



And instead of carb-heavy takeaways, I ate smaller portions of lean meats, as well as fruit and vegetables.



Whenever a sugar craving hit, I’d look over at the drift car sitting in my shed.



With every kilo I lost, I knew I was one step closer to fitting back behind the wheel.



Incredibly within six months I was down to 95kg after losing 78kg.



I felt energetic and more confident.

My husband being able to pick me up. Image Credit: Supplied



In June 2021, 16 months post surgery, I’d lost a whopping 110kg, and was down to 63kg.



For the first time in years, I felt beautiful when I looked in the mirror, and I no longer lost my breath from simple things like walking.



Better yet, I could easily fit behind the wheel of my beloved car.



‘I’m so proud of you,’ Mum smiled.



Two months later I met Troy, then 29, a fellow drifter.



Bonding over our love of cars, we soon fell in love.



He was incredibly supportive when that same month, I underwent a tummy tuck to remove five kilos of loose skin, bringing my weight down to 58kg.



In July 2022, I took my car to a drift event for the first time, rocketing it around the race track at 120km/h, then pulling the handbrake to initiate a drift.



‘I did it,’ I beamed proudly.

Advertisement

Me and Troy at bowling. Image Credit: Supplied

Three months later, I joined Glitter Gang Drift Ladies, a group of female drifters who compete in professional events alongside men.



Troy and I got married in August 2023 and our weekends are spent hiking or at drift demos.



Two years on, I weigh 68 kilos and wear a svelte size 10-12.



I’ve not only achieved my racing dreams, but transformed my life.



If you believe in yourself, you can too.



Visit glittergangdriftclub.com

Advertisement

Loading the player…

Sign up to receive the latest

news and offers from that’s life! Close Thank you for subscribing! Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.