At age three, Suanne was evacuated from Vietnam during Operation Babylift in 1975 and adopted by a loving Australian family

After searching for decades, Suanne travelled to Vietnam in 2007, where church records led her to an emotional reunion with her birth mother after 32 years apart

Suanne is grateful for the family she discovered and remains hopeful of finding her biological father

Here Suanne Prager, 55, from Melbourne, Vic, tells her story in her own words.

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Standing at Adelaide airport, my passport and adoption file in hand, my heart hammered in my chest.

It was April 2007 and, after years of searching for my birth mother, I was boarding a plane, bound for Saigon, Vietnam.

I’d arrived in Australia 32 years earlier in April 1975, with thousands of other children – evacuated from our homeland during the panic at the end of the Vietnam War.

We were part of a mission spearheaded by the US Defence Force relocating children to Australia, US and Europe known as Operation Babylift.

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Many had been orphaned while others had been placed for adoption.

Suanne aged three in Saigon (Credit: Peter Harridine)

Devastatingly, the first plane en route to the US crashed killing 138 people, including 78 children and 35 defence personnel.

Thirteen days after that, aged three, I travelled to Melbourne in an apple box, with nothing more than a dress, nappy, and Red Cross tag hanging from my tiny wrist after I’d been placed for adoption.

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I was severely malnourished, weighing just 7.7 kilos, and most of my rotted teeth had to be removed.

Thankfully, I was taken in by a loving Aussie family and my childhood was filled with love.

But I always felt different. While I had dark hair and brown eyes, my three siblings were blonde and light eyed.

‘When you’re ready to find your family, I’ll help you,’ Mum soothed.

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When I was 16, Mum and I went to the Red Cross looking for answers.

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While I already had my adoption file, including the name of the local church and priest where I was baptised, there was no mention of my birth parents, and the agency were unable to provide more information.

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‘We will find her,’ Mum comforted, knowing I was heartbroken.

Years passed and, with no luck finding more information, I began researching online for clues.

That’s when I discovered Adopted Vietnamese International – a website founded by Indigo Willing, who was also adopted from a Vietnamese orphanage.

Indigo’s website led me to discovering the Motherland Tour.

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I signed up for their annual trip to Vietnam, giving adoptees the chance to search for answers on the ground.

Now, 12 months later, as our group of 10 boarded the plane, we were filled with hope.

‘Good luck,’ Mum had said, wrapping me in a cuddle before I left for the airport that morning.

Arriving in the heat of summer, we started our search in Saigon and travelled towards Hanoi.

We were a few days into our two-week trip when we arrived at the doors of the church listed in my adoption file.

While Father Olivier, the priest there when I was born, had sadly passed away, the church had a seminary attached where a group of priests lived.

Communicating through a translator, one of them agreed to search the church’s baptism records.

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Suanne as a child (Credit: Supplied)

I watched as the priest rifled through pages of information before landing over the one that would change my world forever.

There in black and white was the name and address of my birth mother, Ha Thi Hoa.

Incredibly, relatives were still living in the same home I was born in, just a few doors down from the church.

My belly was full of butterflies as I headed there with my translator.

Knocking on the door, three of my aunties answered. ‘We know who you are,’ they said, welcoming me inside.

Mum was at work when she got the call, and she raced home on her lunch break to meet me.

Stepping off her moped outside, Mum grabbed my face in her hands and spotted the scar under my left eye.

‘You are my daughter,’ she sobbed, wrapping her arms around me for the first time in 32 years.

We had the same brown eyes and smile.

As my aunties whipped up a celebratory feast of banh mi, spring rolls and vermicelli salad, Mum told me what’d happened all those years ago.

‘I had no other choice,’ she said, explaining that she was three months pregnant when my father, a US coastguard, had disappeared overnight, after he’d been moved stations.

When I was born six months later, Mum was terrified for our safety, as having a baby with an American was frowned upon.

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Suanne and Ha Thi Hoa (Credit: Supplied)

‘I kept you inside until you were three,’ Mum said. ‘But I wanted you to live a good life.’

Between the war, poverty, and propaganda, Mum felt like she didn’t have any other choice but to adopt me out to somewhere I’d be safe.

I also learned I had five older siblings – four still alive.

Mum also wrote down my father’s name. She hadn’t seen him since before I was born, but she hoped I could connect with him.

I left with a full heart and promised to return as soon as I could.

Keeping in contact by phone, I got to know Mum better over the next few months.

The following year I returned to Vietnam with my adopted parents.

‘Thank you for loving my daughter like your own,’ Mum said to my Aussie family.

Back in Melbourne, when I spoke to Mum on the phone, she’d say: ‘Mummy loves you, Suanne. I love you very much. I miss you.’

I’d planned to visit last April, for the 50th anniversary of Operation Babylift, and to spend time with Mum.

But heartbreakingly, she passed suddenly that January, aged 79.

I felt so sad that our time together had been cut short. I’m still looking for my biological dad, but I haven’t given up hope.

For anyone still looking for answers, my advice is keep going.

I never imagined I’d find my mum, but I’ve been fortunate enough to connect with a whole family I never even knew existed.

I’m forever grateful.

My Aussie parents meeting my mum (Credit: Supplied)

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