Animal lover Bronte dreamed of becoming a zookeeper as a child, going on to work with everything from lions and tigers to sharks and venomous snakes

After welcoming her son Loxley, Bronte trained as a snake catcher and now rescues and relocates snakes

With up to 20 rescues a day during summer, Bronte is on a mission to change people’s perceptions of snakes and teach her son to respect all creatures, great and small

Here Bronte, 34, from Newcastle, NSW, tells her story in her own words

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‘Can I have a goat for my birthday?’ I asked my parents.

Aged seven, I was obsessed with all creatures great and small.

So when my mum and dad agreed, I was ecstatic.

I named him Billy and, when he wasn’t helping Dad mow the grass, he was my little shadow, following me around the house, along with our family’s mix-breed dog, Jazz.

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‘I’m going to be a zookeeper when I grow up!’ I beamed to Mum.

In 2011, aged 20, I completed a Certificate II in Animal Care at Taronga Zoo, then a Certificate III in Captive Animals at Ultimo TAFE in Sydney.

I also began volunteering at Taronga Zoo, taking care of kangaroos and koalas, and at Oakvale Wildlife Park in NSW, getting hands-on experience with wombats, emus and birds of prey.

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Bronte as a young girl with Dr Harry (Credit: Supplied)

But it wasn’t just the cute and cuddly animals that I adored – I also loved getting up close and personal with reptiles, including snakes.

Cleaning the black-headed python enclosure, I fell in love with the curious creatures.

In 2016, after finding love with personal trainer Ryan, then 25, we relocated to Ireland.

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There I worked at Belfast Zoo with lions, tigers, bears, gorillas, lemurs and pandas.

I also travelled to England and completed a week-long course in falconry studies, learning to free-fly raptor birds.

READ MORE REAL LIFE: ‘Wildlife warrior: ‘I found love at the zoo’’

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In June 2019, we moved back to Australia where I landed a job at Irukandji Shark & Ray Encounters in Port Stephens as well as a volunteer position at the Australian Reptile Park on the Central Coast, NSW.

I had the chance to work closely with Galapagos tortoises, and sea turtles, as well as more dangerous animals including sharks, rays and venomous snakes.

When I wasn’t cleaning out enclosures and tanks, and making sure each species were fed, happy and healthy, I spent my time sharing my knowledge with the general public.

In December 2022, I was overjoyed when Ryan proposed.

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The following August, we tied the knot in front of our family and friends.

Two months later we learned I was pregnant.

Wanting to spend more time with our son once he arrived, I decided to take

a step back from my job as a zookeeper.

When our boy, Loxley, was born in July 2024, we felt on top of the world.

Ahead of Loxley’s first birthday, once I felt ready to return to work, I went on to complete a snake catching course, where I learned how to catch and relocate some of Australia’s most venomous species.

Learning how to catch dangerous snakes wasn’t how most first-time mums spent their maternity leave, but I loved it!

Getting my first call out, I rescued an albino Darwin carpet python from a hedge – it turned out to be a lost pet.

READ MORE REAL LIFE: ‘Aussie wildlife warrior: I’m raising my kids with koalas!’

Bronte with a blue tounge lizard (Credit: Supplied)

‘My wife’s a snake catcher,’ Ryan proudly told everyone at work.

I’ve seen snakes in every place imaginable, but they tend to stick to warmer areas such as roofs and under things.

‘There’s a snake behind my oven!’ an elderly woman once said to me, her voice shaking on the phone.

Tiptoeing through her house, I cautiously approached the venomous critter, knowing I had to move quickly and carefully to capture it.

Gently grabbing the two-metre long brown snake by its tail with one hand, and holding the bag open with another, I carefully guided it gently inside before twisting the bag shut.

‘You’re my hero,’ the client said, praising me before I released the snake safely back into the bush.

While I typically receive three call-outs a day, summer is my busiest period, when I can get up to 20 rescues a day.

But not every job requires me to wrangle a snake.

A big part of my job is helping people to understand that the snake is visiting and not taking up residency.

‘You don’t have to be afraid. Just keep your distance and they will too,’ I explain.

Hoping to change people’s negative perception of snakes, I created an Instagram page @snakecatcherbronte where I share photos and videos of the critters I rescue.

READ MORE REAL LIFE: ‘Aussie wildlife carer: ‘I’m a dad to wombats!’’

Bronte with a coastal carpet python (Credit: Supplied)

Over the years I’ve learned that red-bellied black snakes are big introverts, eastern brown snakes like to show off but will often run away, and golden-crowned snakes will most likely head butt rather than bite.

Now I’m enjoying juggling snake catching with being a mum.

Getting a call on the morning drive to daycare recently, Loxley in tow, I stopped into a family home where I wrangled a two-metre-long red-bellied black snake from their backyard.

On Boxing Day last year, I rescued a one-metre-long spotted python from the toilet that had given the lady a fright when it bit her on her bottom!

Another time, it was a common tree snake who had draped itself across the choccies at a petrol station. Rushing to the rescue, I found the 80cm guy hanging out by the lolly snakes!

While Loxley, now two, is more fascinated by things with wheels than animals with fur and scales, I’m raising him to understand and love all animals big and small.

All creatures deserve compassssion!

Bronte with a diamond python (Credit: Supplied)

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