Looking at her baby girl’s cute little dimples, Luz Cuevas was overjoyed.

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Luz and her boyfriend Pedro Vera had just welcomed their daughter, Delimar, into the world.

The bub was 10 days old, and they were having some of Pedro’s cousins over.

Luz waited for Delimar to fall asleep in the upstairs bedroom before joining the visitors. A couple of hours later, a loud bang came from above. The air was soon filled with smoke.

Luz ran upstairs to find it was on fire. She tried to save Delimar, suffering burns in the process.

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Neighbours rushed to help as well, but the smoke was too thick and the blaze too intense.

When the firefighters arrived, they had to remove a distraught Luz from the house.

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The authorities blamed the fire on faulty wiring in an extension cord plugged into an old heater.

The upstairs bedroom was destroyed and no human remains were found. A medical examiner’s report stated that 10-day-old Delimar was ‘completely consumed by the fire’.

Vera and her mother, Luz Cuevas (Credit: Getty Images)

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However Luz was sure her daughter wasn’t dead. She said that through the flames she could see the cot was empty.

But no-one took her claims seriously, putting it down to ‘nerves’.

As time moved on, nothing could shake the mum’s conviction that her girl had been kidnapped.

Six years later, in January 2004, Luz was at a child’s birthday party attended by members of her and Pedro’s families. By then she and Pedro had a four-year-old son, but they had since broken up.

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Luz was talking to her sister when she noticed a little girl with dimples. She couldn’t look away.

‘That’s my daughter,’ Luz said to her sister.

She gestured towards the girl’s mother and said, ‘She’s got my daughter.’

Luz recognised the mother as Carolyn Correa – a cousin of Pedro’s by marriage, and one of the people who’d been at their house on the night of the fire.

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Luz’s sister urged her not to make a scene. ‘You need proof,’ she insisted.

Carolyn Correa (Credit: Philadelphia Police)

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Luz thought about cop shows she’d seen on television, and how they proved someone’s identity.

‘Because of TV, I knew they needed hair for the DNA,’ she later told Associated Press.

Making her way towards the child, who was called Aaliyah, she pulled the girl close to her. ‘She has chewing gum in her hair,’ Luz said, and surreptitiously removed five strands, putting the hair in a napkin.

The next day, she met with a local politician named Angel Cruz. While not immediately sold on Luz’s version of events, Cruz was moved by what he called Luz’s ‘mother’s intuition’. He agreed to start an inquiry with the police.

Five weeks after the party, the results of a DNA test were conclusive – the girl was not Aaliyah Hernandez, but Luz and Pedro’s daughter Delimar.

‘I screamed. I felt so happy,’ Luz told NBC10 after she heard the news.

Learning the results of the DNA test, Carolyn Correa turned herself in to the police.

In March 2004, she was initially charged with kidnapping, arson, assault, concealing the whereabouts of a child and interfering with custody of a child.

It was alleged Carolyn had kidnapped baby Delimar and set a fire to cover her crime. Renaming the bub Aaliyah, she raised the girl as her own, in a house just 25 minutes away.

Delimar reunited with her birth fmaily (Credit: Instagram)

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The case progressed to court in Philadelphia, US, where Correa pleaded no contest to kidnapping, interfering with parental custody, and conspiracy. Experts couldn’t conclusively say the fire had been deliberately set, so the arson charges were dropped.

But why had Carolyn Correa snatched the baby?

Her defence claimed she suffered from a condition where she thought she was pregnant, and believed that the baby was hers.

The prosecutors, however, claimed Correa had wilfully removed the child from her mother, denying them both a life together for six years.

The judge concluded Correa was more manipulative than delusional and, in early 2005, Carolyn Correa, then 42, was sentenced to nine to 30 years in prison. The judge added that if there had been an accomplice, they remained unknown.

Delimar moved back in with Luz, her four-year-old brother, and two half-brothers from Luz’s previous relationship.

But, having spent all but 10 days of her life with a different family and going by a different name, it was tough. She didn’t even speak the same language as her parents – Luz and Pedro spoke Spanish, while Delimar only knew English.

Luckily her brothers spoke English and Delimar soon learned Spanish. Luz also worked on her English.

But she and Delimar frequently butted heads.

Delimar told The Guardian in 2024, ‘I had one photo of me with my old siblings on a beach and I’d look at it and think, Oh, I’m going to go back and see them again.’

After a troubled few years, aged 15 Delimar moved out, working in hospitality jobs and living between group homes and friends’ couches.

In 2018, she fell in love with a man named Isaiah and, with his support, she reconnected with her parents and brothers.

‘My mum and I talk multiple times a week,’ Delimar, now 28 and married to Isaiah, told The Guardian. ‘My brothers are my best friends,’ she added.

Carolyn was released from prison in 2013, but there is still no definitive account of what happened on the night of the fire.

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