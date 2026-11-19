At 15, Shama accidentally dialled the wrong number and struck up an unlikely friendship with Brendon, 16, who would eventually become her husband

Despite coming from different religious backgrounds and knowing their families might disapprove, the pair fell in love and kept their relationship secret for five years

Now married with three children, Shama and Brendon have faced life’s challenges together, including Shama’s multiple sclerosis diagnosis, proving their accidental connection was meant to be

Now Shama Szaboo, 40, from Glendenning, NSW, shares her story in her own words

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Call this guy,’ my friend Wajeha, then 15, said, passing me a piece of paper with a phone number. ‘Sam works with me at Macca’s and you’d be a good match.’

Aged 15, I hesitated.

My Fijian-Indian parents were very strict, and I wasn’t allowed to date.

In our culture, it was common for marriages to be arranged.

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Still, Wajeha insisted so I nervously dialled the number. But when the boy answered, he told me his name was Brendon.

‘Sorry, wrong number,’ I said, hanging up.

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I must have misdialled, I thought, calling again.

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But Brendon picked up once more.

‘Still me,’ he laughed. ‘What’s your name?’

‘I’m Shama,’ I said shyly.

We got chatting, and Brendon told me he was 16 and living in Granville, a Sydney suburb less than 20km away from where I lived in Glenwood.

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Coincidentally Brendon’s dad was also Fijian-Indian though his mum Marianne was Hungarian. But while I was Muslim, he was Catholic – a union frowned upon by both religions.

Brendon was funny so I kept chatting to him, and our first phone call lasted for hours.

Soon we were talking and texting every night.

Eventually, we arranged to meet at the discount shop where I worked on Saturdays.

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Brendon turned up with a friend but, when he saw me, he texted to say he couldn’t make it, not realising I’d heard him talk to his friend and recognised his voice.

Shama and Brendon at their year 12 formal in 2003 (Credit: Supplied)

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I confronted him on the phone later, and he admitted he’d thought I was too skinny and had got embarrassed.

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He wasn’t my type either, so we decided to just be friends, but kept chatting every night.

We became each other’s confidants, sharing our worries and dreams.

A year later, we decided to meet up again.

This time, something had changed. Brendon was a man! When we kissed by the river I knew I was in love. Brendon felt it too.

We began talking seriously about our future, but knowing our families wouldn’t approve, we met in secret for five years.

Finally, when I was 21, I told my parents I’d found the man I wanted to marry.

They were shocked, but when Brendon converted to my religion, they welcomed him warmly into our family.

In March 2007, when I was 22 and Brendon was 23, we got married in a traditional Indian wedding with 200 guests.

Shama and Brendon at their wedding (Credit: Supplied)

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Of course Wajeha came.

‘I’m responsible for this marriage!’ she laughed.

Today we have three beautiful children, Myeesha, 15, and twins, Zayaan and Siyana, 13.

Brendon’s a devoted husband and dad, and we love each other to bits.

However life brought us challenges we hadn’t anticipated. At 26, I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis which affected my mobility, but Brendon’s been a huge support.

Shama and her family in 2026 (Credit: Timeless Events)

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Our journey hasn’t always been easy, but through the ups and downs we’ve continued to keep choosing each other.

Today I still think about how amazing it is that a wrong number found me a hubby!

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