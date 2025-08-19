10 affordable Father’s Day gift ideas he’ll actually love.

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

I have some rather ~alarming~ news. Father’s Day is sneaking up FAST, and if your first thought was, “Wait, when is it again?” don’t panic. You’ve still got time to nab the father figure in your life something fab (phew!).

And to help with that, you also have me: your Father’s Day Gift Guide Fairy. (Self-appointed, just go with it.)

I’m here to help you pick out a great gift for the dad/granddad/father figure in your life, that won’t drain your savings account (in fact, I’ve found something cool you can sling him for FREE), or involve panic-buying socks at the petrol station on the way to brunch on Sunday, September 7.

This year, we’re all about gifts that feel thoughtful without being over the top – things that’ll actually make him say, “Aww!”

Whether the dad-type dude in your life is a practical guy, the sentimental softie, or the stoic Steve who swears he doesn’t want anything (but let’s be real, that won’t fly) – I’ve GOT you, boo.

Here are the best wallet-friendly picks that will get you Father’s Day brownie points to last all year.

The best Father’s Day gifts to shop in Australia.

Photo: Moonpig 01 Personalised Father’s Day cards Free from Moonpig Okay but this one’s a no-brainer. Pop in the code DADLOVE at the checkout and you’ll score a card – which you can personalise with your own photos, by the way – for nothing. Nada. Zilch. Just pick your pics, type in your message letting Dad know what a cool guy you think he is, and pat yourself on the back for the easiest Father’s Day gift win ever. Shop Now

Photo: Moonpig 02 Banabae Rad Dad Crew Sock Pack $55.99 from Moonpig I know, I know – you’re thinking, “Socks? For Father’s Day? How original.” But honestly, when do you not need socks? And these ones are (IMHO) cool as heck. Any dad worth his salt would be lucky to wrap his feet in these bad boys, as far as I’m concerned. Shop Now

Photo: Target 03 Polo Top $20 from Target If you’re shopping for a stylish dude (or you want to gently steer his fashion choices in a more stylish direction…), this Australian cotton polo is a good place to start. Personally, I’m loving the sage for spring, but there are heaps of other shades, from rich chocolate brown to cornflower blue and classic neutrals. Shop Now

Photo: Moonpig 04 Men’s Republic Beard & Moustache Care Kit $26.99 from Moonpig Ya dad got a beard? How about ya grandad? Stepdad? Come on, someone who deserves a Father’s Day gift has facial hair, and it needs some TLC. This beard and moustache care kit will keep those (face) locks lush. Shop Now

Photo: Moonpig 05 Chilli Addict Sauce Challenge $45.99 from Moonpig Being able to withstand the heat is a point of pride for many dads, and if yours is always on the hunt for the hottest chilli (only to claim, “Pfft, it wasn’t that bad” every time), pick up this gift pack of spicy sauces and make him put his money where his mouth is. Literally. Shop Now

Photo: Target 06 Speed Champions Ferrari SF-24 F1® Race Car $39 from Target Look, I’m not going to pretend to get the whole race car thing. But I’m told by some of the men in my life that this is the height of cool, and who am I to argue? If your dad’s a rev head or just a big kid at heart, this’ll knock his socks off. Shop Now

Photo: Chemist Warehouse 07 Guy Sebastian IVE Eau de Toilette (100ml) $39.99 from Chemist Warehouse This modern scent was created as a tribute to Guy Sebastian’s father, Ivan, and is inspired by the singer’s childhood memories. Think: fresh citrus top notes, a warm aromatic heart, and a textured, masculine dry down. Delish. Shop Now

Photo: Moonpig 08 Personalised Photo Mug $24.99 from Moonpig Sorry but you can never have too many mugs, and you absolutely cannot tell me otherwise. Whether your father figure loves a coffee (my kinda people!), or a nice up of tea, a personalised mug featuring… your mug (see what I did there?) will always be appreciated. Shop Now

Photo: Big W 09 Wave Zone Swim Shorts $9 from Big W Think it’s too cold for new swimmers? By the time the dad in your life unwraps these bad bois, it’ll be officially spring, which means the weather’s warming up and swimming is set to be back on the agenda any second. Plus, at nine bucks, why wouldn’t you? Shop Now

Photo: Kmart 10 Bluetooth Spealer $15 from Kmart Perfect for the music lovers and the gadget dads out there, and at only 15 bucks, you really can’t go wrong. Pair it with a personalised Spotfiy playlist to add a sentimental touch. Shop Now

When is Father’s Day?

Father’s Day in Australia falls on the first Sunday in September every year. In 2025, that makes Sunday, September 7 Father’s Day. You’ve got a couple of weeks to get shopping, but don’t delay – and don’t forget to factor in postage time when ordering online!

Are shops open on Father’s Day?

Sure are – though we wish we got a day off to celebrate the big man in our lives! (Mother’s Day too, while we’re at it!)

But while shops *are* open on Father’s Day, waiting until day-of to pick him up a little something is risky, as you never know what you’re gonna get.

Scroll back and pick something now, so all you have to do on the day is field compliments and big hugs for picking such an amazing Father’s Day gift.

