When Nikki Vasconez, 34, discovered her friend could communicate with animals, she knew she had to give it a try.

Quitting the nine to five grind in an unfulfilling law career, Nikki self taught the new skill with animal communication books.

Now Nikki is living the life she always wanted as a pet psychic.

Here Nikki tells her story in her own words.

Sitting on the edge of the water fountain, I admired the little birds hopping around me.

‘How can I enjoy life like you do?’ I asked curiously.

It was 2016 and, aged 26, I was working as a litigation lawyer.

But the long hours and high stress that came along with the job were starting to wear me down.

‘I’m so unhappy,’ I told my hubby, Mike, then 27.

‘Quit your job and we’ll figure the rest out later.’

He and I had gone to high school together, but it wasn’t until we crossed paths again a year after graduating that we fell in love.

We tied the knot three years later in June 2010, and Mike has always been my biggest supporter.

‘Quit your job and we will figure the rest out later,’ he told me.

With hundreds of thousands of dollars of student loans hanging over my head though, I was terrified.

After I’d worked up the courage, I resigned a few weeks later, then landed a job as a clinician assistant at a wellness centre.

Visiting the elephant sanctuary in Thailand (Credit: Supplied)

There I met Gina, a massage therapist.

Chatting with her, I learned about her hidden talent – talking to animals.

Gina was self-taught and had been communicating with animals for friends and family for years.

‘Anyone can do it,’ she smiled, sensing my curiosity.

A year later, I hired a professional local animal communicator to help with my senior mini toy poodle, Jordi.

‘I don’t think Havoc likes his name.’

‘She’s 17 years old. I’m not sure if she’s ready to transition into the next life or not,’ I explained.

‘Jordi is ready, but wants to see the grandmother figure next door one more time,’ the lady explained.

Mike’s Nana lived next door so we took Jordi around to say goodbye.

Jordi passed peacefully a few days later.

While the animal communicator was there, I also told her about my extremely anxious toy poodle, Havoc.

You can talk to all types of animals (Credit: Supplied)

‘I don’t think Havoc likes his name,’ I told her. ‘What does he want to be called?’

‘Tell Dad ‘magic’ and ‘wizard’,’ she said, passing on the message from our dog that Mike had to rename him.

‘How about Merlin?’ Mike suggested to our tail-wagging pup.

Incredibly, within minutes of changing his name, Merlin was like a brand-new dog.

‘Follow your heart.’

His anxiety melted away, and he strutted around the house with confidence too.

‘This is extraordinary,’ I said to Mike later.

While I hadn’t grown up communicating with animals, I had two younger siblings, brother Alex, now 35, and sister Taylor, 25, and our greatest companions were my pet rabbit and guinea pig.

After seeing this person communicate with our dogs, I told Mike, ‘I’d like to give it a go.’

‘Follow your heart,’ he replied.

Researching online, I ordered a bunch of animal communication books and spent every waking minute reading them.

Mike and me with Merlin and Donnie (Credit: Gemma Thomas)

Signing up for an online workshop, I got to test my new skill.

During the course, we were shown a photograph of a female elephant.

Staring at the photo on the screen, I closed my eyes and connected with the animal.

The next thing I knew, words were popping into my mind. Hot, foot issues, green food...

I wonder what that means, I thought.

After everyone had finished, the teacher gave us some context.

The elephant was a rescue who lives at a sanctuary located in Thailand where the weather was hot, she had a problem with her foot, and had eaten a green cucumber that day for the very first time.

I was right on the money!

Practising my new-found skills on Merlin and my other dog, Donnie, I picked up they were complaining that Mike was too loud at inappropriate times.

And when I offered Donnie a piece of roasted broccoli, he turned his nose up.

Mini poodle Donnie and me (Credit: Gemma Thomas)

‘That’s not the treat I asked for,’ he said.

The more I connected to my pets with my mind, the more ways I received their messages.

Initially, I’d receive them as words that appeared in my head, then images and sensations in my body, or sudden knowings without any explanation.

Sometimes messages came through as symptoms such as a rash or sore knee.

Having gone back to work as a lawyer, I started offering free animal communicating sessions on the side.

One of my first clients was a much-loved male cat named Finnegan.

‘We’ve been back and forth to the vet, but no-one can figure out the issue,’ his owner explained, sharing an image of her cat, a ginger short-hair.

Closing my eyes, I focused on his thoughts.

That’s when I began to feel a dull ache in the tooth on my lower jaw.

‘Ouch!’ I cried.

‘I think Finnegan might have a sore tooth,’ I said.

Snuggling up to an adorable donkey (Credit: Supplied)

Back at the vet, an X-ray revealed an infected tooth, which was treated.

‘I can’t thank you enough,’ Finnegan’s owner said afterwards.

After eight months, in October 2020, I quit my law career once and for all, and launched my own business as an animal communicator.

I began holding virtual sessions with owners, and now charge $800 to telepathically communicate with a range of different animals.

I’ve worked with a pig who loved watching movies in the field but longed for a girlfriend, a rabbit who wanted her owner to replace her holey underwear, a cow who enjoyed long walks to the stream, and a goat craving bananas.

I even helped a family locate their missing dog who was lost for four hours.

People call me a pet psychic!

While I’ve met my fair share of naysayers, both online and in real life, I’ve learned to shake off their negative comments.

Now I’m living the life I’ve always wanted alongside my fur friends, and I’m happy and fulfilled.

Since learning how to communicate with animals, I’ve helped around 500 pets and owners, and have a waiting list of 8000 more.

And hoping to inspire others, I have also started teaching workshops, so other people can learn how to become a pet psychic too.

Anything is possible if you just believe!

Visit nikkivasconez.com

