Meet the cute new residents of Wings Wildlife Park

What’s better than one baby capybara? Four!

Wing’s Wildlife Park in Gunns Plains, Tasmania, was thrilled when two-year-old capybara mum, Pina Colada, gave birth to gorgeous quadruplet ‘capybabies’ in early February.

Pina Colada and her capy quads

Capybaras, the world’s largest rodent are native to South America.



The wonderful birth in Tasmania means the park now has a social herd of seven.

Head keeper Lisa Burgess told the Mercury, ‘Pina Colada, our first-time mum, has been exceptional and very caring with her four pups who are growing stronger by the day. Dad (Greg) is very proud.’

Wing’s Wildlife Park introduces Capybara quadruplets born on February 5, 2025. (Credit: Wings Wildlife Park Tasmania)

She added the gender of the pups is likely to remain a mystery until they are about 18 months old, when males develop a more prominent scent gland and the sex of the ‘capybabies’ can then be determined.

The furry quads were allowed out exploring with Mum, but the adventurous youngsters didn’t return until night-time so for now they’re staying safely in a comfortable newly-built enclosure.