Baby tree kangaroo’s name revealed after public vote

The tree kanagroo joey at Healesville Sanctuary's name honours his heritage
Photo of tree kanagroo on branch
Adorable joey Mungili
An adorable joey at Healesville Sanctuary, Vic, finally has a name – thanks to a public vote.

The playful, eight-month-old Goodfellow’s tree kangaroo joey has been named Mungili (pronounced Moon-gi-lee).

The name was chosen from a shortlist of three for the joey, who looks like his mother, Mani.

Mungili won out, beating Murua and Mongo.

Mum and baby tree kanagroo in a tree
Mungili with mum Mani (Credit: Zoos Victoria)

All three names have ties with the tree-kangaroo’s native Papua New Guinea, and Mungili means precious or beautiful.

Mammal keeper Katherine Sarris said, ‘He’s getting so big, he’s almost too big to hitch a ride in mum Mani’s pouch, so she’s started trying to gently push him away – however, he’s persistent and often manages to slip back into her pouch!’

Profile picture of Sarah Firth
Sarah Firth

