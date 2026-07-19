Your weekly stars: July 20 – July 26

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Before you start chasing someone who isn’t in your lane, can hardly keep up with your speed, or doesn’t match your priority list, Aries, remember how strong your boundaries are. You’re clearly ranked as the best person for the job.

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Lucky numbers: 6, 11, 22

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Your sign was made to green up the earth, cook from your roots, and nourish loved ones, Taurus, making a family meeting, change of abode, or first date a total success. That annoying neighbour or body ache is history.

Lucky numbers: 13, 16, 39

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Kudos for taking care of those underlined matters on your to-do list, Gemini, followed by a catch-up with your personal trainer, patient posse, or still-interested admirer. In the mood for a road trip or monetary mashup?

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Lucky numbers: 8, 14, 19

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

As a cautious Crab, you pass on signing up for a potentially dodgy deal – but it’s a big tick to a money-growing opportunity that spells profitable in caps. Let your sensitive side do the talking on Friday.

Lucky numbers: 20, 31, 34

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Strutting into a financial establishment, family reunion, or dinner date with your confidence on fire creates instant respect, a rebuilt bridge, or ring on your finger. Lingering too long on a property sale or rental opportunity?

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Lucky numbers: 2, 17, 25

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Make way for your bewitching practicality, Virgo, as it sweeps through those outstanding tasks, pulls up wellbeing advice, and streamlines your calendar for date nights, offspring time, and magical me-time. Fuel up for a financially-charged trip.

Lucky numbers: 40, 42, 43

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Agree that it might be time for a solo exploration tour of your new needs associated with your significant relationship, work world, or domestic set-up? If not now, then when, Libra? Moving money around makes immense sense.

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Lucky numbers: 15, 34, 44

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

As you power through domestic jobs, personal projects, or ambitious applications, Scorpio, it’s game on for your health and fitness to strive ahead in perfect synch. Thinking a love candidate is out of your league? Think again.

Lucky numbers: 1, 3, 8

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Rather than go stir-crazy, Sagittarius, why not zero in on those financial issues, property matters, or family-expansion options that could turn your life around bigtime? Scattering your romantic energy works if you’re a single Sag.

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Lucky numbers: 36, 38, 39

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Accessing obscure parts of your psyche proves to be the missing link in a personal puzzle, Capricorn, and could ultimately morph your stagnant routine into magical movement. That relationship or monetary mess up is successfully sorted.

Lucky numbers: 30, 41, 45

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Isn’t it nice to have someone in your orbit who gets you 100-percent and appreciates your inner and outer beauty? Synergy can be totally magical, Aquarius! That superannuation, investment or pension request equals extra dollars.

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Lucky numbers: 10, 18, 23

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Rather than rush into commitment with a new love candidate, shared house, or home business, Pisces, why not savour the situation until you’ve thoroughly sussed things out? Hug out an improved shared set-up with a relative or friend.

Lucky numbers: 12, 21, 26

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

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The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

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