Your weekly stars: June 22 – June 28

Aries
March 21 – April 20
Admittedly, Aries, it’s an epic job keeping the whole family, support group, or local committee happy – but with your relentless approach on Monday, it’s job done! Noticing the love-of-your-life in your periphery?
Lucky numbers: 3, 10, 22
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
You’re in your happy place when family fill your lounge room, your fridge is packed with yummies, or building works progress to plan – placing Thursday nicely on the map. A monetary mission culminates in extra cash.
Lucky numbers: 6, 18, 39
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Give romance number one spot on your priority list – considering the lapse in connection with your current crush, lonely nights with your screen, or nobody to share your couch with? Monetary wellness comes in fast.
Lucky numbers: 25, 36, 40
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
A partner without matching home and family values is usually a deal-breaker, Cancer, but the wonderful things someone brings to the table is box-ticking worthy. Snap up that renovation or repair quote.
Lucky numbers: 1, 19, 34
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Your extra-extroversion seeps into sleep mode as working behind the scenes, taking extended me-time, or closing the doors on toxic intruders rules, Leo – allowing those parked goals to manifest. Someone drops a sexy hint.
Lucky numbers: 11, 13, 23
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Even with a nagging urge to critique a loved one’s strict approach, wedding plans, or clothes’ ensemble, keep mum if you truly value the relationship. A residential, financial or legal conversation lands perfectly.
Lucky numbers: 41, 44, 45
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Landing in the right place at the right time is Tuesday’s cosmic gift, immediately opening a spectacular door, holding a forever-burning flame, or showcasing the best job ever! A youngster’s body issue needs fresh airtime.
Lucky numbers: 2, 17, 33
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Sunday shifts your mindset from ‘poor me’ to ‘amazing me’ allowing you to move forward with your personal development, friendships, and monetary goals. Sign up for that online course, gym, or recipe group asap.
Lucky numbers: 12, 15, 16
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
Saturday’s strategy means creating firmer family foundations, stepping up for your significant other, or moving forward with house plans (that don’t make you feel fenced in). It’s a clear view for that monetary blind spot..
Lucky numbers: 32, 35, 43
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
Your attitude dances to the beat of a healthier, more satisfying, and less frantic tune. Your vision board comes alive, goals manifest, or that special relationship nicely simmers. Embrace a practical platform for your podcast.
Lucky numbers: 4, 8, 30
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Once you set up that twisted-but-sensational staging to support your grand vision the ‘likes’ come streaming in and your life lights up. Small steps lead to big love, so don’t ghost just yet.
Lucky numbers: 20, 22, 28
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
The upside of a challenging situation or uncomfortable meeting is the fabulous fallout landing on your financial floor, home base and exercise mat. Answering a private number or persistent doorbell is helpful.
Lucky numbers: 9, 26, 29
Zodiac signs and astrology
Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.
The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.
In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.
The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.