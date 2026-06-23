⁠I started a hiking group because I was lonely – Now 3,900 women are hiking together

After moving back to Townsville in 2023, a 21-year-old hiking enthusiast struggled to find friends and decided to create her own all-female hiking group, Bitches Who Hike

Starting with just 12 women, the group quickly grew as women of all ages connected through adventure

Today, the community has more than 3,900 members and is helping women build confidence, friendships and a love of the outdoors

Here Denika shares her story in her own words.

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Staring down at the beautiful rainforest and the majestic shimmering waterfall of Ethel Creek Falls, Paluma, Qld, I smiled and inhaled the fresh air.

Nature was my therapy – calming and invigorating.

I loved hiking. It meant I got to see breathtaking scenery, had a great workout – and it was completely free.

‘I felt a pang of sadness.’

But that day I felt a pang of sadness, wishing I could share the view.

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My mum Kristy, then 40, and dad Kenny, 41, loved that I was fit.

Denika hiking (Credit: Supplied.)

‘Are you okay hiking on your own?’ Mum asked, when I got back. ‘Pity you haven’t got someone to walk with you.’

Aged 21 and having just come back from being overseas, the truth was I didn’t have many friends left in Townsville where I’d grown up.

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Many had moved, while others were busy starting families.

I’d just spent 18 months as a tour guide in Whistler and Lake Louise in Canada.

READ MORE REAL LIFE: The ‘Sejuela’ sisterhood bringing South America to NSW

While there my passion for hiking just grew. Coming home in 2023, I loved my work as a teacher’s aide but, as only an occasional drinker, the last thing I fancied was going to the pub or clubs for a drink to meet people.

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‘I had a bright idea.’

When I drew a blank for local hiking groups, I hit on a bright idea.

I could set one up myself and I knew just the catchy, empowering name – Bitches Who Hike!

L-R Denika Wyngaarden and Mackenzie Mackay (Credit: Supplied.)

So in January 2024 I set up my page on Instagram and invited others to come on an all-female trek.

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A few months later 12 women joined me hiking to Wallaman Falls in Girringun National Park.

I was thrilled to see the smiling faces of women of all ages, from late teens to 60s.

One mum hiked happily as the baby strapped to her back enjoyed every minute.

Some were less fit than others and, when a few started to struggle, the camaraderie was amazing.

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‘It was amazing to share nature with new people.’

‘You’ve got this. Keep going – one foot in front of the other,’ women encouraged each other.

I was so excited when we finished the two-hour trek – it was amazing to share nature with new people.

‘When’s the next hike?’ all the women asked. Our next walk was to Ethel Creek Falls, and our numbers had swelled to 40.

Sharing lifts with those who had 4WDs helped break the ice of meeting new people.

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‘I feel so much safer hiking with other girls,’ one of our members Shani said.

As the older ladies chatted to the younger ones, it felt so empowering.

We all stripped off and jumped into the pool at the base of the waterfall.

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When Alyce, who always has us in stitches, whipped out a can of Hard Solo and said ‘I deserve this!’ we all agreed, laughing.

Soon I was spending hours at night planning our next hikes.

READ MORE REAL LIFE: I Swapped Hangovers For Hiking!

And I started organising other fun get-togethers too.

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When my sister Bianca, 19, joined us on a hike, she was amazed.

Rope Falls group hike and swim (Credit: Supplied.)

‘This is so much fun,’ she said.

This February we hosted a white-water rafting day in Tully for 18 women.

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And on one big hike to Rope Falls, Mount Halifax, 91 joined in!

Now we’re an incredible community of over 3900 women who all support each other.

We’re hiking our way to a bright future.

Visit @bitcheswhohikefnq on Instagram.

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