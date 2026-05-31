Your weekly stars: June 1- June 7

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A lag in a launch, delay in a decision, or block with a project, is perfectly timed, Aries, providing space to tie up some loose ends. Before impulsively selling those shares or ending a relationship, see what Monday brings.

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Lucky numbers: 3, 11, 32

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Rather than lead with your inherent sensuality, consider running with your equally inbuilt practical side – capturing your audience instantly! Replace that health trend, fitness fad, or evening time-waster with more productive pursuits.

Lucky numbers: 14, 26, 29

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Cease creating nervous hiccups in a work relationship, romantic connection, or with a reluctant relative, Gemini, or it’s goodbye to an income increase, loved-up Sunday, or family vacay. In your element with a hands-on project?

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Lucky numbers: 6, 9, 11

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Feeling irritated by a loved one, frustrated with your job, or worn out from domestic responsibilities? Lock in a chunk of Saturday me-time and you might see things differently. Your credit rating is about to soar.

Lucky numbers: 23, 27, 30

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Quality precedes quantity in your jungle, making a shopping trip or online purchase, quite the drama – but totally worthwhile. Checked out who’s been hitting up your messages since your social life partially crumbled?

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Lucky numbers: 15, 35, 40

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Unexpected events are rarely easy for your rampant sign, Virgo, but as from Wednesday, you embrace some stunning shifts with open arms. Look at you getting the hang of sifting out toxic connections from healthy ones!

Lucky numbers: 1, 8, 12

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Flag items that peak your dollar-building interest, get your juices flowing, or pertain to where you see yourself next month – then get mobile and kick things off, Libra. Your game plan regarding fitness and health is gold.

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Lucky numbers: 13, 25, 42

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Before signing up for an activity that’s an excuse for skipping your ‘to-do list’, ignoring your body, or making someone an option, Scorpio, think how this could end – then delete. A financial surprise means name brands.

Lucky numbers: 12, 44, 45

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Looking from an alternative angle clearly shows that pruning your life of superfluous situations or toxic humans is a fit for who you’ve become, Sagittarius – and it starts right now. A family addition or body uplift is underlined.

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Lucky numbers: 2, 18, 43

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Focus on what you need to accomplish this week, rather than months ahead, as what you’re currently working on is your catalyst for amazing things to come. Ready for major moves with your significant other or a monetary matter?

Lucky numbers: 5, 10, 16

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

It’s helpful that you can be seriously involved while simultaneously being distracted by anything and anyone in your periphery. From Thursday, this contradiction could change your world in wonderful ways. It’s A-plus for health!

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Lucky numbers: 4, 23, 37

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

There’s no need to stay in your own lane constantly, as you’ll experience when delivering heartfelt opinions to close connections, upmarket establishments or online influencers. A message spells love or win in bold caps.

Lucky numbers: 19, 33, 36

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

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The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

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