Your weekly stars: June 29 – July 5

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Face it, Aries, you love a good challenge, and this lucrative job offer, big build, or restored relationship has you licking your lips and shelving other obligations. A war of words culminates in hugs and kisses.

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Lucky numbers: 20, 33, 42

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Once you launch that penny-packed project, prepare your posse, or contact specialised support, Taurus, a weight lifts and something seriously shifts in your psyche. Your dream date manifests via your partner or love target.

Lucky numbers: 1, 7, 10

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Connecting the dots between your love of variety and curiosity spells good times ahead, indirectly boosting your bank balance and regenerating your social life. Research that real estate offer or up-skill course before signing up.

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Lucky numbers: 12, 14, 18

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

If a scanty situation, unreliable relationship or faux friendship isn’t filling your cup, Cancer, isn’t it time you relaxed your hold and looked elsewhere? Tuesday floats doable solutions. A huge decision equals wealth creation.

Lucky numbers: 37, 39, 41

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Your current partner, ex-relationship, or first date ticks all your heart boxes, Leo, but before you make a life-changing choice, check in with your headspace. A weekend getaway or coffee catch-up features money-making links.

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Lucky numbers: 3, 8, 19

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Doing something that perfectly aligns with your self-worth reveals toxic elements of your life that need to be removed asap, Virgo, clearing the way for beneficial involvements. Your fitness and health are about to surge.

Lucky numbers: 9, 13, 26

Libra

September 24 – October 23

You’re ready to expand your financial horizons – you need to shake off those self-doubts, conquer indecision, and put yourself before others. Furthering your education or upgrading your appearance is emphasised.

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Lucky numbers: 40, 43, 45

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Something that could make your life much easier, more exciting, or less dramatic bubbles in the pipeline, and you’re getting the feels. Saturday’s nostalgia brings the family, entire class, or total gathering so much closer.

Lucky numbers: 27, 32, 36

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Ask yourself, ‘why not me?’, then plug into that personal project, financial upgrade, or your newly-devised game plan. Chatting with applicable people, knocking on relevant doors, or texting available love targets is underlined.

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Lucky numbers: 11, 29, 40

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

If you delay writing that blog, updating your CV, or showing up at events, Capricorn, you’re simply sabotaging your success. Work the room on Wednesday, as a work partnership or love contender could be looming.

Lucky numbers: 15, 25, 28

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Whatever or whoever rocks your world starting Thursday, Aquarius, could put your plans into jeopardy – but they might be worth the disruption. Gathered the intel on that creative course, car offer, or family expansion clinic yet?

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Lucky numbers: 30, 34, 35

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Pitching a platform, preparing your podcast, or postponing that presentation is exactly what needs to happen, Pisces, if you intend to save yourself from regrets. A random conversation leads to legit love or big business.

Lucky numbers: 2, 22, 44

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

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The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

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