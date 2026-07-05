Your weekly stars: July 6 – July 12

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Another twist in your current story comes in the form of a partnership plan, financial fix, or body improvement to make your householders blush! Show a long-distance connection or extended family member those precious pics?

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Lucky numbers: 1, 3, 45

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Be a brave bull by making a power move that presents a promotion, brings your beloved back, or builds a bestie bridge. It’s pretty much now or never, Taurus. A relative is beautifully looked after during their journey.

Lucky numbers: 17, 33, 39

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Use your ‘pretending to be on the same page’ trick with your critical audience, Gemini, until you turn the tables and get your own way. On the flip side, be your authentic self when road-tripping with your friend or lover.

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Lucky numbers: 3, 6, 9

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A complicated conference, complex conversation, or uncoordinated catch-up is a blessing in disguise – take the opportunity to multi-task to the max. A good-fit introduction could manage your money or share your household.

Lucky numbers: 30, 31, 34

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Allow your creativity to take action when launching a home business, starting a side hustle, or entertaining the little ones. Are you setting aside a few dollars to look pristine for a fancy evening affair or unexpected engagement party?

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Lucky numbers: 35, 37, 38

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

You rarely back away when kindness is required to heal the room, Virgo, which not only caters for the general angst on Tuesday, but also adds to your popularity or CV. Finally being vulnerable with your special someone?

Lucky numbers: 5, 18, 19

Libra

September 24 – October 23

A messy mind space, personal space, or dishevelled workstation causes you disharmony, which is why a declutter needs to happen asap. By Wednesday, you’re the best version of yourself and primed to brainstorm or party.

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Lucky numbers: 20, 26, 28

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Being too intense is definitely a thing, Scorpio, so in order for you to make a good impression on your date, boss or colleague, dial it down a little. Limiting online shopping or scrolling socials leads to outdoor activity..

Lucky numbers: 4, 8, 11

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Instead of getting your travel kicks from national or international shows, Sagittarius, the scene is set to actually turn off your screen, book a ticket, and pack a bag or two. An exercise program or monetary risk pays off.

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Lucky numbers: 2, 5, 13

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

While preparing for an activity totally outside your comfort zone, heed someone’s bright idea on incorporating dating into the mix. It’ll give you more momentum and heat things up nicely. Better eating starts to show results.

Lucky numbers: 40, 41, 44

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Relationship stuck? Confide in your partner and devise a way to revive the romance. Sadly single? Download that reputable dating app. Happily single? Keep doing what you’re doing. Kudos for a thriving investment.

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Lucky numbers: 12, 15, 32

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

It won’t take much to get your head above water after a monetary mix-up, residential switch, or emotional hiccup, Pisces – in fact, Friday provides the perfect cocktail. Instead of stalking the gym, dive right in.

Lucky numbers: 16, 29, 43

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

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The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

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