Your weekly stars: June 15 – June 21

Aries
March 21 – April 20
Someone might turn out to be more of a fit than you might have anticipated, Aries, but you’ll need to do the groundwork in order for anything serious to occur. A little more cash-flow certainly doesn’t go astray.
Lucky numbers: 40, 43, 45
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Oh my, Taurus! Is your domestic zone looking zhooshier, your workspace expanding, or your social life cultivating potential networkers? It’s courtesy of the helpful people in your posse. A health issue or money matter buzzes off.
Lucky numbers: 1, 7, 9
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
You’re usually happier in a chatty social setting, which is why Friday’s zipped-lipped occasion is a challenge – but profitable monetarily or romantically. Think outside the box when making an effort with an estranged relative.
Lucky numbers: 27, 32, 39
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Even if you aren’t excited about meeting the in-laws, attending a reunion, or catching up with a past partnership, Cancer, once the show begins, you’re all in! A financial flaw is a catalyst for a better investment.
Lucky numbers: 14, 17, 19
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Connecting with like-minded individuals, joining a team, or signing up for a creative course is a stepping stone to rebooting your image, self-esteem or credit-rating, Leo. Consider typing a draft before sending that group email.
Lucky numbers: 41, 42, 44
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
With your confidence, Virgo, smash this challenge out of the park. A lovely compliment, encouraging comment, or paperback paragraph gets you where you need to be. Is someone’s oversharing a chat-up in disguise?
Lucky numbers: 3, 6, 10
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Prioritise the big tasks on your to-do list, mutually-helpful people, and your well-put-together personal routine, Libra, as this automatically allows your vision board to fly. For some peace of mind, lock in a body check.
Lucky numbers: 15, 36, 38
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Planning a home project, creative exhibition or family meeting? Try to include others in the process, so nobody’s feelings get hurt, or your calendar isn’t corroded. Replace that over-used narrative with a fresher story.
Lucky numbers: 6, 13, 35
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
Slumping around in your comfy tees, trackies or joggers is fine for chilling episodes, Sagittarius, but your new gig calls for a more refined, tailored and swish appearance. Pull out your reconditioned flirt on Saturday.
Lucky numbers: 20, 22, 29
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
Heed your cosmic cue to bring back the more traditional aspects of your world, as this instinctively supports your renovated bucket list, restored family plans, or monetary makeover. A long-distance connection heats up.
Lucky numbers: 11, 25, 28
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Despite preferring to do things solo or longing to be off-the-grid, Aquarius, you can’t help but embrace impending emotional goodies, romantic moves, and close connections. Pour your knowledge into a financial venture.
Lucky numbers: 16, 21, 30
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Good instinct is seriously in your makeup, Pisces, which is why everyone relies on the vibe you get during a monetary meeting, family introduction, or residential offer. Releasing negative mind-chatter is so healthy.
Lucky numbers: 12, 33, 34
Zodiac signs and astrology
Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.
The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.
In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.
The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.