Monthly horoscope: March 2025

Advertisement

Aries March 21 – April 20

As you become super-involved in a family business, property purchase or cash cow opportunity early-month, Aries, it clearly won’t be long before your latest proposed end-game manifests. Later in the month, be prepared for unexpected pregnancy news, a health-uplift or long-distance message that could seriously shake up your routine – in a good way. Before you add additional study, extra exercise or more group activities to your calendar, lock in that budget holiday package or regular pamper session.

Advertisement

Taurus April 21 – May 21

Are your current goals even viable or really what you want at this stage, Taurus? After serious consideration early-month, it’s clear that your recent personal shifts require more of you – like a more solid family foundation, more fluid cash flow and bridge-mending with an ex-boss, distant relative or past partnership. By late-month, it’s a high-five for mission accomplished. Road trip, anyone?



Gemini May 22 – June 21

Advertisement

Much to your surprise, those changes you worked towards within your family, on the home-front or within your work world are on their mark to be actioned early-month. Loosen up when it comes to romance later in the month, Gemini, or you could miss a perfect-fit dating profile, someone’s unexpected knee-bend performance or a beautiful-budgeted wedding dress. Now, where did someone say there was buried treasure?

Cancer June 22 – July 23

A hard-core workout, job or relationship is something to get excited about mid-month, Cancer. This could pluck you out of those doldrums and into a place that caters for your self-care dynamics and places you back in your personal power zone. The most prolific person who played a part in your career journey or financial growth turns up for a second round late-month.

Advertisement

Leo July 24 – August 23

Ease into early-month by rebuilding aspects of your life lacking attention since – well, forever. Then stand open-mouthed late-month when you’re pumped with pride at your manifestations. A victory with a financial fiasco, litigation issue or housing matter is headlined for mid-month, Leo, resulting in a celebration fit for feline royalty. Fill that unforeseen free time with a bit of baking or dose of dating.

Advertisement

Virgo August 24 – September 23

Karma can be cruel, Virgo, particularly for those who failed to have your back during difficult times. But, true to form, you come to their aid without a flinch mid-month, consequently filling your good karma box with monetary, physical and emotional goodies scheduled for late-month. Active listening called for when finding a compromise with your lover or offspring – different perspectives require some wriggle room.

Libra September 24 – October 23

Advertisement

Goodbye to lazy Libra. Stabilising your revolving routine, reactivating an important account or re-admitting a job application highlights early-month. With such high energy in your system, it’s almost as if you can’t wait to get your creative ideas in motion (which could make you a major matzah, by the way). You’re the picture of peace and placidity mid-month when someone’s feelings finally match your own.

Scorpio October 24 – November 22

Ready to display the new and improved you? Early-month makes this possible as opportunities fill your inbox, loved ones stand behind you and, more importantly, your self-esteem reaches new heights. Insert the love ingredient to a prospective relationship mid-month and it’s definitely worth a go. Love not smouldering with your partner like before? Add a dash of distance to the mix and watch it do a one-eighty.

Advertisement

Sagittarius November 23 – December 21

Your style is usually big and bold, Sagittarius, but early-month asks you to tone things down a tad in order to make an anxious visitor, nervous newcomer or uptight employee feel at home. A lovely break from anything domestically-inclined, work-oriented or kiddy-linked is mixed with romance and pampering mid-month. Check out that stunning display of price-dipped designer apparel, engagement bling or regional properties late-month.

Advertisement

Capricorn December 22-January 20

Finding your way to socialise, shop or travel mid-month does wonders for your mindset and wallet, Capricorn, and has a flow-on effect with younger family members or your love partner. Reinventing your workstation has a copy-cat impact on your time-table late-month, making it easier to climb those upcoming mountains with flair, confidence and joy. Do a review search on the local beauty therapist or cosmetic dentist.



Aquarius January 21 – February 19

Move ahead early-month by blitzing that ‘to-do’ list, slaying those home projects or building your fitness. Assistance from your supportive partner, loving family or clued-up friends helps you roll up those sleeves. Being head-hunted for a well-paid position, new business or free-lance opportunity is mid-month’s gift from the universe. Single and ready to mingle? Don’t ignore late-month’s invitations and admiring looks.



Advertisement

Pisces February 20 – March 20

Why not take an early-month plunge, Pisces, before you miss the boat, change your mind or mis-lay your bravery? It’s a decision that could ramp up your romance quarters, improve your well-being and, if you play your cards right, boost your bank balance. RSVP ‘yes’ to a mix-and-mingle later in the month – it spells beneficial whether you’re single or attached. Choose carefully when car-searching.

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings