Your weekly stars: September 7 – September 13

Aries
March 21 – April 20
Clearly they are your people, Aries, and considering you’re relying on their expertise to fulfil your financial wish or family expansion plan, show them your appreciation asap. Ready to crank up your fitness routine or social life?
Lucky numbers: 24, 36, 41
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Once you stride into your position as the essential force behind a group expedition, family function, or job challenge, Taurus, be sure to work your practical magic and precision patience. A wave of wealth weaves its way towards you.
Lucky numbers: 4, 9, 33
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Those entrenched behaviors or tiresome patterns are still in the driver’s seat, Gemini, making it habit-swap time to give you your best success-shot ever. Minimalist living, compact cars, or petite pets take your fancy?
Lucky numbers: 1, 8, 10
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Paying off a monetary bill, emotional debt, or karmic overdraft, Cancer? From Monday, you’re back in the black and pumped to take the next step with those precious goals. A new gym or online course is made for you.
Lucky numbers: 6, 17, 34
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Scared someone is taking over your work zone, moving in on your love-life, or twisting the truth, Leo? Simply show up with your array of tantalising trappings. A body issue or financial stuff-up is old news.
Lucky numbers: 15, 37, 44
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
From Tuesday, Virgo, something or someone who’s rented your radar for what seems like forever comes to a lovely head – filling your cup with all the niceties on your box-ticker list. A backspin deletes those toxic traitors.
Lucky numbers: 30, 39, 42
Libra
September 24 – October 23
If you’re thinking certain individuals are finally feeling your vibe, Libra, hurry up and cue the builders, call the venue, or cancel the meeting. You’re thrilled that upgraded romance fuels your fitness or finances.
Lucky numbers: 2, 18, 19
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Those secrets you’ve smartly stashed are voluntarily revealed to loved ones, your love target, or a support group, Scorpio, making the absolute relief and inner healing palpable. Destiny drives a work or travel decision.
Lucky numbers: 20, 26, 28
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
Your inbuilt resourcefulness rules from Tuesday, Sagittarius, as reversing a choice makes a long-range goal totally achievable, or helps you follow your heart on the love-front. Signing-up as a donor, mentor or student?
Lucky numbers: 31, 40, 43
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
Don’t dismiss Saturday’s wake-up call, Capricorn, because it signifies your ongoing aspiration to climb that cash ladder – and you need to be present. Podcast information, website words or socials’ comments nicely haunt you.
Lucky numbers: 5, 13, 27
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Embracing bliss-building circumstances and humans enhances your world in ways you’ve only blogged about, Aquarius, and you won’t need to change a thing about you! A job offer or creative breakthrough confirms a talent.
Lucky numbers: 3, 23, 38
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Your dream of forever love, your forever home, or finding your niche begins to manifest, Pisces, with thanks to your ability to read the room or woo to the max. A family member’s idea is set to fly.
Lucky numbers: 7, 12, 14
Zodiac signs and astrology
Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.
The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.
In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.
The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.