Laughter Really Is the Best Medicine – Here’s Why

We all love a laugh, but it turns out a good giggle also boasts some serious health benefits. It’s true – laughter is the best medicine. A good laugh can actually help improve your mental, physical and emotional wellbeing. Here’s how…

A Dose of Giggles Boosts Immunity

Not only does laughter increase your body’s production of antibodies, it also lowers cortisol, a stress hormone which can weaken your immune system. Go ahead and laugh – it’s literally good for your health.

(Adobe Stock)

Improves Ha-Ha-Heart and Lung Health

Laughter causes your blood vessels to expand, which improves circulation and the flow of oxygen in the body. To put it simply, it reduces the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure and stroke, and can help asthma sufferers.

Laughter Is the Best Medicine For Relieving Pain

A good laugh releases endorphins, a natural painkiller. It also reduces muscle tension, which can help ease pain associated with chronic conditions like arthritis. So, the next time you feel an ache coming on, try and laugh it off!

Burn Calories By Laughing Them Off

When you laugh, you engage your core muscles, which gives your abs a workout. Laughing for 10-15 minutes can even burn up to 40 calories! Who needs the gym when you can just binge your favourite sitcom?

Who needs the gym when you can just binge your favourite sitcom? (Adobe Stock)

Comedy For the Soul – Reduces Stress and Anxiety

Laughter promotes relaxation by lowering the body’s cortisol and adrenaline levels. With most people’s lives being fuelled by stress and anxiety these days, it goes without saying that we could all use a good laugh. After all, laughter is the best medicine – and the antidote to our busy lives.

Good Mood Medicine

Having a laugh tricks your body into feeling happier by increasing feel-good neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin. Even if you’re not in the mood for a laugh, there’s truth to be found in faking it until you make it.

Finding the Funny Enhances Resilience

There’s no denying that life can be tough – but having a sense of humour helps you to better confront challenges, making it easier to deal with difficult situations. It turns out laughter is the best medicine, even when life is serving you a bitter pill to swallow!

A Funny Thing Happened… It Strengthens Social Bonds

The more you laugh, the more likely you are to attract like-minded people. (Adobe Stock)

People who share a laugh with others form better connections, which can help strengthen relationships, increase trust and improve emotional intimacy. You don’t make friends by brooding. The more you laugh, the more likely you are to attract like-minded people!

There’s a reason why laughter is considered the best medicine! The next time you’re feeling in need of a little pick-me-up, watch a funny movie, engage with funny people, and try to find the humour in everyday life.

