Why Taking a Break From Social Media Could Change Your Life

Between the seemingly endless bad news cycle and the shameless self-promotion, being active on social media these days can be… a lot. And if you find yourself doomscrolling for hours on end, your seemingly harmless social media habit could actually be affecting you in ways you don’t even realise.

Comparison… The Thief of Joy

Rather than being inspired, it’s not uncommon to come off social media feeling icky. Quite often we compare ourselves to others, without stopping to consider the fact that we’re only getting their highlight reel. After all, people rarely share the bad or more difficult times!

Your seemingly harmless social media habit could actually be affecting you in ways you don’t even realise. (Adobe Stock)

If you’ve been toying with the idea of a social media detox, consider this your sign to put down the devices. Here are seven reasons to log off now…

Reduced Stress and Anxiety: You may not realise it, but the constant exposure to negative news, online chatter and comparing your life to others can actually increase your levels of stress and anxiety.

Improved Sleep: If you're guilty of staring at a screen right up until it's lights out, it could be affecting your sleep quality. The blue light emitted from devices interferes with your body's production of melatonin – the sleep hormone.

Better Focus and Productivity: If you ever set out to do a task, only to be distracted by what's happening on social media, taking a break from the apps can actually help you to focus without interruption.

Boosted Confidence and Self-Esteem: Social media has a tendency to encourage unhealthy comparisons, which can leave you feeling bad about yourself. Taking a break helps you to focus on yourself rather than what others are doing.

Stronger Real-Life Relationships: Getting off the apps means you have more time for the people who are actually in your life as opposed to the ones you only see online, which strengthens your real-life relationships.

Reduced Eye Strain and Headaches: Staring at a screen for long periods of time can lead to digital eye strain and headaches – give your body (and mind) a break by logging off.

Increased Mindfulness: Without the urge to regularly check in online, you'll learn to appreciate the present moment more, which will leave you feeling happier and more engaged.

Step Away From Social Media…

With so many benefits to putting down the devices, a digital detox might be just what you need right now. Stop living behind a screen, go out and enjoy your life! The world can be a weird and wonderful place if you just remember to look up.

