Your weekly stars: November 9 – November 15

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Go on, Aries, fill two needs with one deed, and handle all social occasions as networking outlets. Once you receive the customised code, chat link, or work out those intricate instructions, it’s game on for an amorous adventure.

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Lucky numbers: 3, 8, 19

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

You’re a contender for an exclusive job, home business, or property purchase. Why waste time shovelling old baggage into your personal life? Consider mixing things up with your outfits, kitchen décor, or kiddies’ entertainment.

Lucky numbers: 22, 35, 40

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Look who is getting a remarkable reboot in the physical training department, on the appearance front, or in their pay packet – yes, Gemini, it’s little ol’ you! Family activities open the door to discussion on that taboo topic.

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Lucky numbers: 15, 26, 28

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Hoping to bring something to its fabulous finale, Cancer? If it falls in the file of finishing a home project, completing a work assignment, or finalising your mortgage – bring it on. Here comes the beautiful bride and groom.

Lucky numbers: 1, 13, 22

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Embrace the culmination of weeks of hard work, emotional drainage, or mental strain, Leo, because this is worth a royal celebration if anything is! Hoping to manifest the right partner? Prowl the pubs or supermarkets.

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Lucky numbers: 16, 21, 32

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Whether you’ve been chasing personal trainers, further education, or someone you’re sure is the love of your life, Virgo, Monday means business in this neck of the woods. On the flip side, slow-mo on the real estate front, please.

Lucky numbers: 2, 8, 10

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Rekindling the spark can be a serious project, Libra, but not if you meet in the middle with those new relating techniques. Singleton? Not for much longer according to Saturday night. Your head is turned by a ‘for sale’ sign.

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Lucky numbers: 12, 17, 25

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

As a dedicated researcher, Scorpio, you have to love what shows up in your search for prospective partners, vacant properties or vacay packages. Your reputation precedes you on your socials or at Sunday’s social event.

Lucky numbers: 27, 33, 42

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Are you in it for the long haul, Sagittarius, or is this another fun time that ends as soon as it begins? Quickly make up your momentary mind or surrender something spectacular. That investment starts to fly.

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Lucky numbers: 3, 6, 11

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Look at you all glammed up – with somewhere to go and someone to go with! What’s that glitch? Oh, bowing to your grandma’s or daughter’s house-sitting prerequisites. A refund or remittance hits your inbox.

Lucky numbers: 34, 47, 39

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Pouring your amazing knowledge into zones or people you’re convinced will do it justice, Aquarius, is the kickoff for a work opportunity, relationship redo, or monetary magic. Good vibes come via distant family or in your feeds.

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Lucky numbers: 14, 44, 45

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Whatever it is you need to bring to the surface, take to the interview, or discuss with your financial advisor needs to occur asap, Pisces, or this window may permanently close. Crank up the cray-cray with your lover.

Lucky numbers: 4, 41, 43

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

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