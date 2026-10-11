Your weekly stars: October 12 – October 18

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Feeling a little restless and a tiny bit bored, Aries? Bring on Wednesday when you ditch dullsville and start an activity, accept a job, or take on board fresh business tactics. Find alternative ways to win somebody’s heart.

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Lucky numbers: 27, 31, 42

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Are you ready for someone who knows what they want, has their baggage sorted, and expects the same from you in return? Well, they make their feelings known on Saturday. Sell before the market bottoms out.

Lucky numbers: 15, 19, 23

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

If you insist on trading up until you find your soulmate, Gemini, you’re swiping left on yourself by not seeing the person right beside you! Ask the right questions when arranging a loan, purchasing tech, or choosing a midwife.

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Lucky numbers: 25, 30, 35

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

You’re uncharacteristically, but understandably, impatient with people who could help repair your financial plan, increase your income, or teach you how to budget. Even a hint of possessiveness could be an ick to your lover.

Lucky numbers: 13, 28, 36

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Before you have even read the correspondence, Leo, it’s game on to launch that creative concept or kickstart a punchy project you’ve been playing around with for months. A romantic gesture earns your royal respect.

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Lucky numbers: 2, 6, 9

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Anybody who’s received your dissatisfaction won’t forget it in a hurry, Virgo, so you need to tread gently with visiting relatives, new employees, or eager pupils. Is your relationship radar deserted? Cuddly connections coming on Friday.

Lucky numbers: 1, 18, 22

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Passions run high when meeting up with your social media favourite, catching up with a former flame, or enrolling in a course, Libra – marking the start of a fulfilling phase. Choose the more stable investment option.

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Lucky numbers: 26, 40, 42

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Feel free to let your guard down in a group chat, during a work meeting, or after a fruitful family discussion, Scorpio, as the response could be enriching. A desire-drenched Sunday includes all the trimmings you’ve grown to expect.

Lucky numbers: 20, 24, 30

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Your boosted outward representation is a result of the crucial inner work you’ve been blitzing, making a mark on those who could offer a sparkling income stream. Feeling a super spark with someone doesn’t go unnoticed.

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Lucky numbers: 3, 14, 16

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Doing things in moderation is second nature to you, Capricorn, but from Monday, you loosen your self-imposed chains to enjoy a little extra indulgence on various levels. Parts of your vision board are about to pop.

Lucky numbers: 5, 8, 33

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

After receiving long-distance news, speaking with someone clued up, or following pertinent podcasts, you get a handle on earning and investing – and you’re relentless, Aquarius! A family member shows signs of being self-reliant.

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Lucky numbers: 10, 11, 44

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Snap out of those feelings of being forgotten and fearing failure, Pisces, because the cosmos is about to wrap its loving arms around you with family support, work rewards, and renewed fitness. A love candidate has good intentions.

Lucky numbers: 7, 29, 23

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

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The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

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