Monthly horoscope: October 2026

Your October horoscope from psychic astrologer Kris Fontaine. Find out what the stars and planets have in store for you this month
Aries October Horoscope: March 21 – April 20
Are you over being tied to a stalled set of circumstances, boring group of people, or going-nowhere goal, Aries? In true Ram style you make your looming exit clear mid-month – starting afresh elsewhere.
On the flip side, you could be rebooting an interrupted love journey later in your month. Coupled-up? Here comes the bride and groom for some, while others book an uninterrupted trip.
Taurus October Horoscope: April 21 – May 21
Must you attend another work meeting, family function, or offspring’s morning tea early-month? Well, Taurus, yes, you must. Not only will your obvious non-attendance be an issue, but you’ll miss on something financially or romantically sensational.
Since you’re eager to participate in old-school social activities, upgraded health seminars, or real estate viewing, late-month seriously shines.
Gemini October Horoscope: May 22 – June 21
There’s nothing more invigorating than a morning jog, afternoon swim or evening cuddle, Gemini. Bring on mid-month, when seeing the light makes you flip anything that’s blocking your personal growth, fitness, or love-life.
Avoid resisting strict instructions from someone of a different generation late-month, as this could prohibit an income increase or beautiful surprise.
Cancer October Horoscope: June 22 – July 23
It’s a monetary refresher early-month by way of a pay upgrade, bank transfer, or inheritance, providing options for home-buying, wardrobe upgrading, or treats to reward good behaviour.
With a relationship decision becoming more profound as your month proceeds, the sooner you choose, the sooner happiness rules. There are no limits to the amount of love a new family addition can offer.
Leo October Horoscope: July 24 – August 23
Take your time tweaking documents, emails or applications geared to ultimately bring you more recognition, desired dollars, or the type of domestic domain you’ve been envisioning mid-month, Leo, as without those specialised creative touches, you might as well go serious AI.
A relationship shifts on numerous levels late-month, largely because you flaunt your flirt, give up a bad habit, or invest more love into your special person.
Virgo October Horoscope: August 24 – September 23
As soon as you notice a loved one’s salty approach, negative attitude, or bad mood early-month, allow your inner-warrior to assert itself, Virgo, cementing respect-on-repeat going forward.
A lucky break is all yours as your month proceeds, freeing you up to make a big home purchase, hire a hall for that big event, or travel big with your bestie. Later month spells money movement.
Libra October Horoscope: September 24 – October 23
After offloading that boring baggage, you go to great lengths to create an amorous atmosphere for a relationship redo, or new love target mid-month – but can you keep it up?
If you’re contemplating a joint bank account, shared residence, or family investment later in the month, make sure it ticks all your boxes. Check out that alternative body-ache treatment.
Scorpio October Horoscope: October 24 – November 22
Are those blocks from family members, work colleagues, or your partner about to lift? You better believe it, Scorpio – not only do they magically vanish, but the accompanying sense of accomplishment instantly boosts your self-esteem.
Mid-month manufactures money you’re given, win, or roll your sleeves up for – and it’s in a zone you finally feel is your career niche.
Before you bring up a touchy topic later in your month, be aware that it could prevent a marriage proposal, anticipated romantic date, or gender reveal party.
Sagittarius October Horoscope: November 23 – December 21
A jaw-dropping job announcement, appearance change or property price makes early-month something to sing about, with the bonus of improved finances, a long-awaited engagement, or residential rapture.
Those demands from a loved one, your team leader, or social media crew make late-month time to put your foot down. Thanks to an authentic blog, that body bump heals.
Capricorn October Horoscope: December 22 – January 20
Spend early-month boosting your income by selling unused items online, doing tasks for a cashed-up company, or reaping the earnings from an event.
It will certainly assist in ramping up your abode, elevating your style, or helping your adult children.
Stretching yourself in new ways mid-month is tantamount to upgrading your fitness, enhancing your love-life, or advancing your education.
Aquarius October Horoscope: January 21 – February 19
That item, situation or person you’ve been visualising, wishing for, or thought would never be yours might manifest in mid-month, Aquarius, bringing along completion, gratitude and immense pleasure.
In late-month, courtesy of your consistent hard work, dedication to a goal, or diligent dollar-saving, it’s time to get of your comfort zone and allow your posse to take the lead.
Pisces October Horoscope: February 20 – March 20
Slip on a shiny new career coat, financial frock, or romantic robe early-month, Pisces, one that comes complete with extra spending money, a residential upgrade, or love hearts on a loop.
Your high-beam intuition sees red flags flying long-distance, which comes in handy late-month, when a suss dating profile, effusive newbie, or unhinged neighbour asks for a favour.
See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings