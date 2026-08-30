Your weekly stars: August 31 – September 6

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Expect a total reboot to your lifestyle, private life, or work arrangement before the week’s out, Aries, but watch for ignored details, AI interference, or clever catfish during this journey. A dependent exhibits more independence.

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Lucky numbers: 5, 18, 33

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Give yourself time to morph your visions into clear-cut accomplishments as this caters for possible interruptions, intrusions or setbacks. Looking in your rear-view mirror for love? Single or attached, it’s full speed ahead, please.

Lucky numbers: 3, 8, 11

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

If someone interprets your comments or criticism as being rude remarks on Saturday, you might want to tone it down a bit, Gemini – or is that individual being too precious? Receiving recognition or monetary reward is headlined.

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Lucky numbers: 22, 25, 39

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

As you expand your network, strengthen your social calendar, or stretch your body, the amount of support, or number of invitations has you frantically high-fiving. Are you taking a clued-up relative or friend’s advice on board?

Lucky numbers: 20, 31, 42

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Why not wander off your well-worn path and explore options being shown left, right and centre, Leo, especially when you can do the majority of moves from home-base? It’s a fresh start for a certain loved one.

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Lucky numbers: 16, 34, 40

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Stuck in a situation, crushed by a rejection, or ruined by a relationship, Virgo? It’s clearly your cue to completely cut ties or create better boundaries for a fabulous future. Clamouring for extra cash becomes a distant memory.

Lucky numbers: 13, 15, 35

Libra

September 24 – October 23

If something doesn’t shift in your ho-hum homestead or dull job, those long-term goals won’t eventuate, Libra. On the flip side, taking on Tuesday’s tweaks is a magical solution. Lock in tickets to a musical or concert.

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Lucky numbers: 26, 28, 29

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

If a gripping novel, momentous movie, or special podcast takes you on an amazing journey, Scorpio, there’s no reason why this feeling can’t be inserted into your everyday life. Casting one of your sexy spells on someone?

Lucky numbers: 39, 36, 44

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

So as to provide a clear run for success, Sagittarius, consider listing bullet points, journaling your feelings, or voicing your concerns preceding a meeting, prior to a date, or before the big day. A hobby heralds extra income.

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Lucky numbers: 2, 17, 32

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Despite needing to fulfil domestic duties, upgrade working conditions, or fix a health issue, you manage to make your mark with a project tagged for your financial future. Spending more time with relatives is recommended.

Lucky numbers: 6, 11, 14

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

You lovingly lead from your personal power with your other-half, immediate family, or work squad, instantly dissolving any disrespect brewing on the back-burner. Monday makes money through a once shelved side hustle.

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Lucky numbers: 9, 12, 45

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Navigating a property purchase, sub-leasing space, or venue rental indirectly boosts your morale, finances or love-life, Pisces, plus fully actioning those wish-list items. Your inbuilt mimicking techniques get a workout.

Lucky numbers: 27, 37, 38

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

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The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

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