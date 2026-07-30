Monthly horoscope: August 2026

Your August horoscope from psychic astrologer Kris Fontaine. Find out what the stars and planets have in store for you this month

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Aries August Horoscope: March 21 – April 20

Short-changing a long-time partnership, stable situationship, or brand-new relationship won’t support you early month,

Aries – remember, self-sabotage can be your worst enemy! On the flip side, mid-month says you have enough loose change to put down a home, car or educational deposit, so think carefully before splurging it on stuff you really don’t need.

A pregnancy, birth or adoption is big news later in your month.

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Taurus August Horoscope: April 21 – May 21

Planning ahead has never been an issue, but mid-month calls for strategic moves to place you in a position that’s gold for your credit rating, manifests your dream home, or enhances your children’s financial future.

You annihilate frenemies’ bullying tactics, crush challenging training, or conquer a home project,Taurus.

Your month’s finale morphs a relationship standstill into mesmerising momentum.

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Gemini August Horoscope: May 22 – June 21

It’s a question of priorities early-month, Gemini, as that solid work suddenly falls to the list’s bottom, while a mind-shift makes it all about a luxe holiday, priced-up home addition, or extra ensembles to decorate your wardrobe.

And guess what? You can have it all – just plug into your money-maker for a little longer.

Late month indicates how an evolving relationship ramps up in a rather stylish manner.

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Cancer August Horoscope: June 22 – July 23

Early-month crawls a little sideways due to domestic challenges, relationship brick walls, or financial fluctuations, Cancer, but by pulling out your patience, things are back and better by late-month.

A rock-solid long-distance connection, extended family tie, or work promotion is prominent midway in your month, with a lovely surprise thrown into the mix.

Weeding out any harmful dietary additions or weekend pastimes is essential.

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Leo August Horoscope: July 24 – August 23

Fronting up to a work meeting, job interview, or wedding rehearsal as anything but basic early-month has your audience spellbound, Leo – which is how you like it, and so necessary to achieve your goal.

Mid-month requires your generosity when a needy relative, whingeing friend, or disorderly darling needs assistance.

As hard as someone may try, as if you’d let them block your development!

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Virgo August Horoscope: August 24 – September 23

Courtesy of a lump sum payment, overdue repayment, or pay rise, you can put that big buy, home deposit, or cruise on the table early-month.

You usually lead with your prim-and-proper facade, but expect to surprise a first date, some party people, or work friends late-month by exhibiting your inner-flirt.

If sadly single or unhappily matched dress to impress, Virgo, because who’s to say your person won’t be in the mix… hmm?

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Libra August Horoscope: September 24 – October 23

Embrace a fresh financial game plan early-month that automatically recruits your fast-forming dollar stash into the sense of security you’ve visualised for you and yours for years, Libra – and you won’t be obliged to work your hands to the bone, either!

A fabulous fitness repertoire, wardrobe upgrade, or mini-makeover sets mid-month up for an exciting romantic chapter.

A family member has a secret you’re eager to hear.

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Scorpio August Horoscope: October 24 – November 22

If you’re yearning for expansive blue skies, stunning ocean views, or stretches of gorgeous green land, Scorpio, it’s your cue it’s time to book a family vacay, have a serious squizzy at some vacant properties, or take a rambling road trip with your one-and-only in the middle of your month.



Late-month says don’t even think of feeling the guilts for something you can’t change, that somebody else did, or for taking care of yourself.

Sagittarius August Horoscope: November 23 – December 21

There’s such good news associated with your financial future, a residential opportunity, or a van vacation at the start of your month, Sagittarius, with certain loved ones feeling it’s their right to accompany you or be part of the change (the more the merrier, you say!).

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You can draw a line through that wish-list romantic request, reproduction hope or health decision mid-month, when it’s clear your hard work has paid off.

Capricorn August Horoscope: December 22-January 20

It’s inevitable that a monetary matter, body issue, or family drama could eventually have a happy ending, Capricorn, but it wouldn’t do any damage if you followed up on the progress, read the reports, or

contacted that ‘never wrong’ loved one early-month.

Leading with your practical talents pays off in ways you won’t believe later in your month when your partner, a love interest, or sibling asks for assistance.

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Aquarius August Horoscope: January 21 – February 19

If you seriously contemplate things, Aquarius, your people, posse, or person has similar levels of persistence as you, which makes kickstarting a project – capable of creating a combined income – pure gold early-month.



Those nice feels are your baby-wish manifesting, falling in love again, or excitement about a property sale.

Considering a family holiday, physical training, or holding a raffle? Late-month locks it in.

Pisces August Horoscope: February 20 – March 20

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As your month unfolds, decide once and for all to move forward with a homebased business, at-home job, or house renovation, Pisces, and just watch your other plans or vision-board pin-ups manifest!



A romantic backtrack mid-month might be exactly what you want, but is it really what you need? The answer shows up in your dreams.

Pull out a little discipline and rock those workout routines.

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

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