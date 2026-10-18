Your weekly stars: October 19 – October 25

Aries
March 21 – April 20
It’s like the cosmos acts on your behalf, Aries, when an unstable domestic situation does a 180-degree turn, your perfect match manifests, or it’s a win-win with a financial matter. Shape your calendar to slip in a solo escape.
Lucky numbers: 6, 18, 32
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
What you need and what you feel you can handle aren’t on the same page – not until you cease slouching around, rejoin the gym, and incorporate those positive affirmations into your routine. A compromise could fill your glass.
Lucky numbers: 20, 40, 44
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Increasing your search span to include different people, numerous locations, or a selection of careers, boosts your chance of finding a gem – while also keeping your curious nature satisfied. A workshop equals dollars down the line.
Lucky numbers: 16, 31, 38
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
You’re back to your regular mode, Cancer, when family members, close friends, or co-workers require your domestic expertise, cooking secrets, or political prowess. It’s not easy to say no to a well-paid position.
Lucky numbers: 22, 37, 41
Leo
July 24 – August 23
A five-year plan initially seems like a struggle with your partner’s attitude, your offspring’s demands, or the state of your bank account, Leo – but something occurs on Monday to save the day! A body issue aches for cuddles.
Lucky numbers: 15, 27, 29
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Why abandon a project after you’ve put in so much time and effort setting plans in motion? Give it until Tuesday, Virgo, when an income stream is nicely linked. Consulting your special person about that travel itinerary?
Lucky numbers: 24, 32, 43
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Is an arrangement not ticking your boxes? It’s time to have a word with the proprietor, contact a family member, or rethink what you actually want. You’re going to disagree occasionally, but that’s part of opposites attracting!
Lucky numbers: 1, 5, 8
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
If a door metaphorically slams in your face, Scorpio, it’s because a window’s about to open revealing a more fitting life purpose, love relationship, or estate. A long-distance connection presents an ingenious concept.
Lucky numbers: 10, 36, 45
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
Heading in a new direction that involves leaving behind a tricky situation, cancelling a course, or postponing a property sale? It gives you a chance to explore to your heart’s content. That revised eating plan is working.
Lucky numbers: 3, 11, 12
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
Whatever or whoever lands in your lap on Friday signals the start of something you hoped would manifest months ago, Capricorn – but you know good things are worth the wait. A family member begins to thrive.
Lucky numbers: 3, 9, 42
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Prompt yourself to read the fine print before committing to a work contract, purchasing a property, or signing up for a challenging course, as this isn’t something you just skim over. A friendship may morph into something more.
Lucky numbers: 2, 17, 19
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
If you intend to eventually pick up gold, Pisces, the roots of your goal need to grow in realism – so don’t allow yourself to get lost in illusion. Pay attention to the way someone looks at you on Sunday.
Lucky numbers: 4, 21, 35
Zodiac signs and astrology
Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.
The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.
In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.
The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.