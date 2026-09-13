Your weekly stars: September 14 – September 20

Aries

March 21 – April 20

That hard conversation you’ve parked for months is bravely actioned on Monday, Aries, with the end result being ideal for your worldly aspirations, monetary mayhem, or emotional confusion. Untangling a relationship issue makes a decision easy-as.

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Lucky numbers: 1, 6, 8

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Whether it’s luscious love or superficial lust, Taurus, pull out all stops to make your boundaries super-clear, expectations realistic, or box-ticking exercise seriously solid. In true Bull bluntness bug the boss for that bonus.

Lucky numbers: 20, 36, 41

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

A career curve, work opportunity, or professional accreditation sends your world into a sensational spin, with the added touch of your personal life coming along for the ride. Being an Air sign you won’t say no to plane travel.

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Lucky numbers: 3, 18, 22

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Hoping to take on a leadership role, top-shelf position, or hard-core influencing, Cancer? This challenging move requires speaking to the right people before Tuesday. If a romantic relationship is rusting, lose those crusty comments.

Lucky numbers: 42, 44, 45

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Before you make a significant move, purchase a property, or rent out a room, Leo, consider how this might affect loved ones, inconvenience householders, or invade your privacy. That slowly simmering attraction is brought to the boil.

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Lucky numbers: 9, 11, 16

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Demanding more wiggle room to bring that project to a profitable conclusion, devise a dollar-linked document, or make money from podcasting, Virgo, goes off without a hitch. On the flip side, don’t reject special cuddles on Friday.

Lucky numbers: 19, 32, 36

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Tweak your domestic domain so working without distractions, working-out in seclusion, or chilling-out with zero interruptions is possible, Libra, and notice your gorgeous glow within days. A financial fix or dress-fitting is sped up.

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Lucky numbers: 23, 35, 41

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Note the nudge to ponder where you could prosper, claim your independence, or enjoy a healthy lifestyle, Scorpio, and within hours you’re gathering your posse, packing up, or booking removalists. Revisit that online platform which may mean money rewards.

Lucky numbers: 6, 21, 31

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

If the perfect community lands in a place you haven’t yet envisioned, but includes the surroundings, amenities and people you vibe to, Sagittarius, would it be a consideration? Regenerating a business or relationship means personal satisfaction.

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Lucky numbers: 26, 28, 37

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

You typically lean towards realistic moves rather than pipedreams, Capricorn, so stay in your down-to-earth lane when choosing a family business, accepting a position, or putting down a deposit. Your legendary laborious love actions achieve results.

Lucky numbers: 10, 12, 40

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Your standalone nature allows someone special to share your space, take you on a date, or pay the bills, Aquarius, and without you batting an eyelid! The path forward with a profitable project deserves a brainstorming session.

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Lucky numbers: 14, 24, 33

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Seeing you’re at the peak of your power, Pisces, make sure you don’t let a potential partnership, justified job, or anticipated adoption slip through your fins. Healthy dinner deliveries or meal-prepping makes sense.

Lucky numbers: 13, 27, 30

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

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The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

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