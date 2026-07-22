One shared name, hundreds of lifelong friends: Inside Australia’s incredible ‘Glenda Gaggle’

After meeting another woman named Glenda by chance in a café, WA woman Glenda Gaspari organised a dinner that sparked an extraordinary friendship group

Twenty years later, the ‘Glenda Gaggle’ has grown to more than 450 women across Australia and New Zealand

The unique community proves that one shared name can create lifelong friendships

Here Glenda Gaspari, 66, Albany, WA shares her own story in her own words.

Advertisement

What can I get you today?’ I asked, paper and pen poised to take an order.



Aged 46, I was working as a waitress at my local cafe in Albany, WA.



That’s when the customer noted my name badge – Glenda.



‘I like your name. I’ve got the same one,’ she chuckled, sharing her name was Glenda Rivers.



She told me she was holidaying from Liverpool, NSW. ‘You know, I’ve never met another Glenda,’ she continued.



It got the cogs in my mind turning, I knew a handful of other women in Albany with the same name. ‘If you’re still in town tomorrow, I could get some local Glendas together for a pizza and a glass of wine at a local hotel,’ I suggested.



‘I’d love that!’ she said.

READ MORE: The ridiculous baby names BANNED from being used

Glenda loves her name! Credit – Supplied

Swapping details, we made plans to meet at 6pm the next day.



I put the call out to the six other Glendas I knew through work, school pick-ups, and my local library and was delighted when they all RSVP’d yes!



When we met the next day, sipping our wines and swapping stories over pizza, we were delighted to meet a new Glenda.



We talked for hours about gardening, current affairs and our life updates.



‘I’m thinking of arranging an annual catch-up. What do you reckon, ladies?’ I said.



After a resounding ‘Yes!’, Glenda Olman, who’s also from Albany, set up a Facebook page for us to stay connected. We dubbed it Glenda Gaggle.



The following year we had grown to 15 after some of the ladies invited other Glendas they knew.

Advertisement

The first Glenda meet up! L-R back row, Glenda Gaspari, Glenda Tangney, Glenda Payne (Our Matriarch, dec.), Glenda Galante. L-R Front row – Glenda Rivers, Glenda Klaver, Glenda Hastie. Credit- Supplied

As word spread and our members increased, I encouraged Glendas from everywhere to have ‘Mini Gaggle’ meet-ups in their own cities and towns across Australia.



Today, we have over 450 members on our Facebook page, ranging in age from 40 to 80 plus.



Over the past 20 years, many Glendas have attended the annual dinner and weekend in Albany from across Australia, and even from New Zealand.



But we don’t wait for our annual meeting to see one another, we’re always thinking of excuses to get together. We meet up during the year in Albany or Denmark for lunch dates, we’ve hosted a Christmas in July luncheon, as well as regular coffee catch-ups, movies dates and birthdays.



Often, it’s a little confusing for the waitstaff when we order our coffees or lunch – all under the same name.

READ MORE: Baby miracle: Pregnant with two bubs…in two wombs!

The 10th Anniversary in 2026. Credit – Supplied

Advertisement

‘I’ve got a burger and chips for Glenda,’ the waiter will ask, only for four ladies to raise their hands! It always elicits a chuckle in me.



Friendships made over the years have been very special. I’ve heard stories in the Facebook group about women helping one another through life’s ups and downs.



Supporting one another through family illness and relationships ending, we’ve also lifted one another up on happy occasions.



We’ve celebrated milestone birthdays, and in August 2026 I was thrilled to attend a fellow Glenda’s wedding – officiated by a Glenda in our group!



Meeting so many women who share the same moniker as me has been such a special experience.



I grew up in Narembeen, a small country town in the WA Wheatbelt region, and I knew three other Glendas. So I never felt my name was unusual.



My parents told me if I was a boy, I’d have been named Glen!

Glenda is happy her name has connected her to so many amazing women. Credit – Supplied

Before we met, my husband John, 74, knew four Glendas in his hometown of Norseman, WA. Together we had two boys, Adrian, 42, and Brendan, 40 – though I admit if I’d had a baby girl I wouldn’t have

opted for Glenda – one per family is enough!



Many Glendas in the group have told me they didn’t like their name growing up, only to embrace it after meeting so many wonderful women in the gaggle.



Babies named Glenda peaked in the 1950s and 1960s, with many of us named after the actress Glenda Jackson or the singer Glenda Raymond.



Sadly, it’s becoming less common. Although, I was reading my local paper around six years ago when I saw a story about a baby born in the back of an ambulance.



‘Oh, they named her Glenda!’ I cried to John, showing him the article.



‘A wonderful name indeed,’ he agreed.



Delighted, I penned a letter to baby Glenda’s parents and sent it on to the Ambulance Service, but I’m yet to receive a reply. Little Glenda could be our mascot!

READ MORE: Meet the woman paid to name babies

Advertisement

The 19th GAGGLE in 2025. Credit – Supplied

This October we’re planning our 20th Glenda Gaggle anniversary, celebrating with a dinner at the Motel Le Grande in Albany. We’re expecting over 50 women, some flying in from NZ and others caravanning across the Nullarbor to attend.



Each of us is encouraged to bring gifts that start with ‘G’ to swap. I’m taking gold earrings.



We’re always looking to add new members to the Glenda Gaggle group – the only prerequisite is your name is Glenda!



I never imagined my name would lead me to knowing so many smart, friendly, intelligent, kind and giving women.



I’ve formed friendships for life – with a bunch of gorgeous, gregarious, good-natured Glendas!

Join the Glenda Gaggle on Facebook.

Sign up to receive the latest

news and offers from that’s life! SIGN UP NOW Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.

Advertisement