Baby miracle: Pregnant with two bubs…in two wombs!

As a teen, Kelsey was diagnosed with uterus didelphys, a rare condition meaning she has two uteruses and may struggle to conceive.

Despite the odds, she went on to have three healthy children, all carried in her right uterus.

In 2023, she fell pregnant again and discovered she was carrying twins — one baby in each uterus.

After a complex labour and caesarean delivery, both girls were born healthy, marking a one-in-a-million birth



Here Kelsey Hatcher, 34, tells her own story in her own words.

Stifling a yawn, I forced myself out of bed.



It was May 2023, and I’d been exhausted for weeks.



I’d put it down to running around after my three kids, Raelynn, then six, River, four, and one-year-old Rhemy, while also juggling work as a massage therapist.



But then I realised my period was a few days late, so I figured I may as well do a test.



When the two lines lit up pink, I was shocked.



My husband Caleb, then 31, and I hadn’t planned on expanding our family, but the fact we’d had any kids at all was already a miracle.

Advertisement

The double pregnancy came as a shock! Image credit: Supplied

And now I couldn’t believe it – another blessing!



I was 17 when I learned that I had two uteruses.



After I first got my period, I’d struggled inserting a tampon for years.



Fed up, I’d confided in my mum, Donna, and she took me to my local doctor who referred me to an obstetrician gynaecologist.



Suspecting I had a vaginal septum, meaning a band of tissue splitting my vagina into two parts, I was given an ultrasound.



But as she moved the wand over my abdomen her mouth fell open.



‘You have a condition called uterus didelphys,’ the doc explained in shock, adding she’d only ever read about it in textbooks.



The condition was very rare with only around one in every 2000 women worldwide having it.

The ultrasound showed both babies! Image credit: Supplied

‘It means you have two uteruses and could struggle to fall pregnant. And if you do, you may not carry to term,’ she added gently.



I was floored, I’d always wanted a family and now I was learning that may never happen.



I’ll find a way, I promised myself.



Still a teen, I tried not to think too much about how my condition could be a deal breaker for future partners.



When I met Caleb through the church band – he played bass and I sang vocals – in early 2016 I was honest with him from the start.



‘Having kids could be hard for me,’ I confessed a few months into dating.



‘Whatever comes our way we will face it together,’ he promised.

Advertisement

‘It means you have two uteruses and could struggle to fall pregnant’

Roxi and Rebel shortly after being born. Image credit: Supplied

I fell head over heels for his big heart and warm grin, and by October 2016 we’d tied the knot.



We were so blessed when, in 2017, we welcomed our daughter Raelynn, who’d grown in my right uterus.



Thankfully, my pregnancy was smooth.



The same proved true of our son River, who joined us in 2019, and then Rhemy in 2021.



Both developed in my right womb again.



Life with three kids was very busy and messy but full of love.

READ MORE: Surprise quads: Just one more…turned into four!

The girls now! Image credit: Supplied

Advertisement

Now, as I called Caleb to tell him the news, I was shocked but elated.



‘I’m pregnant,’ I blurted out.



‘What’s one more to the circus?’ he said, happily.



Seeing the kids’ faces light up with glee at the news of a sibling almost burst my heart with joy.



Eight weeks later at my ultrasound appointment, I couldn’t stop beaming as I marvelled at the little life on the screen.



‘Let’s hope there is just one,’ I joked to the sonographer, explaining my rare situation.



Anatomically I have one ovary attached to each of my wombs.



‘Well, no harm in checking,’ she replied, waving the wand over my belly again.

‘Let’s hope there is just one,’ I joked to the sonographer.

Kelsey and the whole family! Credit – CJShaver Photography

READ MORE: Love after loss: My hubby sent me a family from heaven



Then she paused.



‘Oh my gosh, there’s another one!’ she cried, showing me the second tiny bub.



I was so shocked, I burst out laughing. Picking up the phone, I called Caleb from the appointment.



‘It’s twins!’ I cried.



‘You’re kidding me,’ he replied.



‘Nope! One in each uterus!’ I added.



Amazingly, the babies measured the same exact gestational age, which means they were conceived at the same time!



I was shocked to learn the chances of falling pregnant with one baby in each uterus was about one in a million.



As my belly grew, so did my – and my family’s – excitement.



At my 20 week scan we found out the babies were both girls.

Kesley and the girls. Credit – CJShaver Photography

Advertisement

We started looking for a new car to carry our growing family, and we bought baby clothes and built two cribs!



Booked for an induction at 39 weeks, on December 19, Caleb was my rock, holding my hand tightly as contractions kicked in.



At 7.45pm that night, after 10 hours of labour, I gave birth to Roxi, who weighed 3.37 kilos.



My heart swelled with love as she was placed on my chest.



‘You’re incredible,’ Caleb marvelled, pressing a kiss to both our heads.



But my journey wasn’t over yet.



Doctors broke the water in my second uterus, but after another 10 hours of pushing, our little girl refused to engage so we opted for a caesarean.



Finally, on December 20, at 6.10am Rebel joined her sister weighing 3.26 kilos.



The girls didn’t look alike, and had different eye colours.



As I cuddled Rebel in my arms, Caleb sat next to me with Roxi.

The girls may be one in a million, but to me they’re pure magic



I’d never felt joy like it.



Two days later we came home, just in time for Christmas.



The twins were doted on by their siblings.



Each day the girls developed their little personalities.



Roxi is a bright spark, who loves people and will wave hello to anybody.



Rebel is 100 per cent a rebel through and through, but once she warms up to you, she’s the biggest sweetheart.



Now 23 months, the girls love having dance parties with Raelynn, eight, River, six and Rhemy, three.



Turning two later this month, we will celebrate each birthday with a small cake and a family celebration.



The girls may be one in a million, but to me they’re pure magic.

Sign up to receive the latest

news and offers from that’s life! SIGN UP NOW Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.

Advertisement