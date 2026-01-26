Your Weekly Stars: January 26 – February 1

Aries

March 21 – April 20

You might be trying too hard to get someone’s attention, change someone’s mind, or show somebody how a task is done. Give it time, Aries, and they might just come around. A monetary arrangement is a real relief.

Lucky numbers 17, 32, 41



Taurus

April 21 – May 21

So your five-year plan isn’t going as expected, Taurus? Put more effort into abiding by your budget, relinquishing what doesn’t suit you anymore, and letting your new talents shine. It’s crystal clear somebody really, really likes you.

Lucky numbers 3, 12, 20

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Lose those limp excuses, Gemini, and sign up for that study program, recommence your training, or rediscover what the real you is really made of. Full disclosure – your love partner or companion needs more attention.

Lucky numbers 30, 44, 45

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Why simply contemplate going for a challenging job or taking an overdue vacay? Email the application, crawl out of your claustrophobic shell, or book that ticket asap, Cancerians. A designated driver is required on Sunday.

Lucky numbers 5, 8, 10

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Continue along the path you’re on, Leo, and you’re closer to being mortgage-free, back in the black, or at the marriage registry. A nasty comment, gas-lighting behaviour, or selfish act comes back to bite that troll.

Lucky numbers 16, 33, 42

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

There’s zero harm done if you indulge in a pamper session, say ‘yes’ to a date, or partake of some travel, Virgo, so why allow family members to burst your beautiful bubble? Monetary magic is Monday’s headline.

Lucky numbers 18, 34, 39

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Once you acknowledge the people who stand by you, opportunities that have your name on them, or assistance that puts you in a better head-space, Libra, you’ll automatically collect the perks. Dress down on Friday.

Lucky numbers 1, 7, 35

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Ready for a general change of direction, switch-over at work, or left-field moment with your lover? It’s the next step in your personal growth and overall satisfaction, Scorpio. A financial or health hump is quickly resolved.

Lucky numbers 6, 9, 15

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Once you pick up the vibe of your audience, guests, or colleagues, it’s time to voice your exciting announcement or display your new talent. You smash through that stream of emails, messages and the pile of paperwork.

Lucky numbers 13, 15, 19

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Subtle shifts in something you’ve had your heart set on (but haven’t managed to achieve), moves things ahead in leaps and bounds. Saturday gives you points for perusing the property market or reaching out to a loved one, Capricorn.

Lucky numbers 2, 21, 27

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Feeling the love, Aquarius? You certainly will once the group gathering gets underway, collective creativity starts to soar, or your partner finally comes to the party. Don’t feel guilty about locking in a mini-makeover.

Lucky numbers 22, 23, 38

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

An overload of dating profiles, research books or designer recyclables to pick from? You’re lucky, Pisces, as your next romance, future business, or recharged wardrobe could benefit here. That money matter is almost history.

Lucky numbers 11, 28, 40

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

