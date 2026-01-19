Your Weekly Stars: January 19 – January 25

Aries

March 21 – April 20

It’s game on for a money-spinner that matches well to your resourcefulness, Aries. That individual who has been repeatedly pressing your buttons, shows signs of incorporating sensitivity into their repertoire.

Lucky numbers 14, 33, 39

Advertisement

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Learning more love lessons begins on Tuesday, Taurus, when boundaries are built, active listening is applied, and extra affection is appreciated. Something that gets you out of the house could put cash in your hand.

Lucky numbers 11, 18, 42

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Your brain-buzz means business, Gemini, but it won’t translate into glorious dollars unless you put your money where your mouth is! A rebound relationship or replacement date isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Lucky numbers 2, 7, 11

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

You have strength where you didn’t think you had it, information you thought was inconclusive, or a love language you figured wasn’t acceptable. Money news means more living space or visiting distant loved ones.

Lucky numbers 16, 35, 45

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Make it less about you and more about those who bask in your sunshine, Leo, and by Wednesday, that prolonged project, lengthy lecture, or extended trip is on the boil. A mini-makeover becomes the perfect confidence-builder.

Lucky numbers 20, 26, 29

Advertisement

READ MORE: Music helped me heal: A stroke left me unable to speak

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Starving for more privacy, regular downtime or a slab of solitude, Virgo? It’s an essential step to boosting your income. That neighbourhood delay, residential casualty, or health hiccup is actually a gorgeous gift in disguise.

Lucky numbers 1, 13, 28

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Glued to your computer, phone, or any screen you can get your hands on, Libra? It’s time to come back to the real world and plan to make a mint from your neglected skill set. Your intimate life is set to blossom.

Lucky numbers 6, 8, 10

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

No need to spiral into a world of pain, Scorpio – simply make a choice to extricate toxic individuals from your life and welcome those beneficial connections waiting in the wings. Be unapologetic about seriously spoiling yourself.

Lucky numbers 15, 31, 28

Advertisement

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Don’t feel guilty if you happen to laugh-out-loud at an inappropriate moment, Sagittarius, as it might just break Monday’s ice. A romantic interlude, work presentation, or school graduation could lead to a significant ‘next step’.

Lucky numbers 8, 27, 44

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Have a sense that certain individuals don’t quite understand your game-plan? Here’s the thing, Capricorn, they won’t follow your lead unless you take time to explain. Booking front-row tickets or A-class seats is underlined.

Lucky numbers 3, 4, 36

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Something you discover while conversing with a newbie, long-distance connection, or people you were once close to, makes Friday special. With a life-changing decision to make, gather excited loved ones to share the occasion.

Lucky numbers 12, 19, 41

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Feeling better now that your innate magical qualities are back, Pisces? Watch your self-esteem fly, your relationships soar, and your work world surge. It might be best to invest where family members have deposited dollars.

Lucky numbers 7, 24, 43

Advertisement

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

READ MORE: I filmed my grandmother and uncovered her hidden past

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

Advertisement

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

Sign up to receive the latest

news and offers from that’s life! SIGN UP NOW Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.

Advertisement