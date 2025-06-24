Witchy wellness hacks can be fun and easy!

Advertisement

Want to add a little magic to your self-care routine? You don’t need a spell book or a cauldron – just a few little rituals!

These witchy wellness hacks are perfect for grounding your energy, connecting you with nature, and bringing a touch of enchantment into your everyday life.

Whether you are new to this or have been exploring for a while, you might like to try these simple ideas.

Make moon water

Advertisement

Harness the energy of the moon by making moon water! Place a jar of water outside during a full moon to soak up lunar vibes.

The full moon is all about releasing and renewing, so this water is great for cleansing and refreshing your energy. Once it’s charged, use the moon water to wash your face, add it to a bath, or even water your plants.

Boost the magic by writing an intention (such as ‘I release negativity’) and placing it under the jar while it charges. Witchy tip:

Cleanse crystals

Crystals are believed to store and emit energy, but they need cleansing to stay fresh.

Advertisement

‘Smudge crystals with white sage.’

One simple way is ‘smudging’ them with white sage.

Light the herb and pass your crystals through the smoke. You can also cleanse crystals with your moon water by sprinkling a few drops over them.

Be careful with water-sensitive crystals like selenite or fluorite, which can be soluble! Witchy tip:

Peaceful healing stones and spiritual healing stones arrangement of crystals and a smudge stick, often used for energy cleansing, meditation, or rituals.

Herbs in everyday rituals

Advertisement

Herbs have long been used for healing and magic.

Brew herbal teas like chamomile for calm and peppermint for digestion.

‘What do you want to manifest?’

As you steep your tea, set an intention around what you want to manifest – peace, energy, or clarity.

Tie a sprig of rosemary to your showerhead to let its steam cleanse your energy, or burn dried herbs like soothing lavender.

Advertisement

Keep dried herbs near your bed to promote restful sleep and sweet dreams. Witchy tip:

Herbal tea (Credit: AdobeStock)

Ground yourself with nature

Spend time outdoors to feel more balanced.

‘Walking barefoot can ground your energy.’

Walking barefoot on grass helps ground your energy.

Advertisement

You can also bring nature indoors – collect leaves, pine cones or flowers during your walk and create a display to remind you of your connection to the earth.

Create a calming space by placing your collection near windows. Witchy tip:

Walking barefoot in nature (Credit: AdobeStock)

Manifest with candle magic

Choose a candle colour that aligns with your goal (such as red for abundance, pink for love, blue for calm), light the wick and focus on your intention while the candle burns.

Advertisement

Let the flame represent your wishes coming true.

Use small birthday candles or tealights for quick rituals. Witchy tip:

Sign up to receive the latest

news and offers from that’s life! Close Thank you for subscribing! Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.