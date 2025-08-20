Why everyone’s talking about Korean skincare right now (and you should be, too).

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Korean skincare – also known as K-beauty – has been kind of a big deal in Aussie skincare routines for a while now, and for good reason.

Advertisement

Put simply, K-beauty works.

The Korean skincare philosophy blends centuries of tradition (think ingredients like rice water, green tea and fermented ingredients) with modern science, and the results? Well, they speak for themselves.

From indulgent multi-step routines that feel like a real ‘treat yourself’ moment, to gentle yet powerful formulations, and a big emphasis on hydration and radiance (often referred to as ‘glass skin’), Korean beauty is officially synonymous with a juicy, glisten-y, nourished glow.

What is K beauty?

Korean beauty, AKA K-beauty (AKA Korean skincare…), simply refers to skincare and cosmetics developed in South Korea. Makes sense, yes?

Advertisement

These products prioritise skin barrier health, layered hydration and luminous ‘glass’ skin, and often feature innovative ingredients – from ones you might have heard of, like rice extracts and niacinamide, to some more ‘out-there’ add-ins, like snail mucin. (Those salmon sperm facials you’ve heard about? Yep, they hail from Korea too!)

What makes Korean skincare so special?

There are a few things that set Korean skincare apart, including the very affordable price tag on many of the products, and the genuinely good results.

This beauty philosophy prioritises skincare over makeup. The idea is that if your skin is healthy, it will naturally look radiant, and you don’t need to cover it up.

With this in mind, many formulas are free of harsh chemicals, emphasising skin-soothing ingredients and hydration heroes like hyaluronic acid, collagen, and barrier-supporting lipids.

Advertisement

This has shaped a whole culture of gentle, consistent routines designed for long-term skin health rather than quick fixes.

And did I mention the whole price thing? Sure, like anything, there are more exxy options. But a lot of K-beauty cult buys are alarmingly cheap. (Which… we love. Obviously.)

Where to buy Korean skincare in Australia.

There are a few platforms specialising in Korean skincare, such as Beauty Amora and Nudie Glow.

But these beloved formulas are popping up more and more in everyday stores, like Adore Beauty, Priceline and Chemist Warehouse – making these lush, affordable skincare staples very accessible indeed.

Advertisement

Okay, so now we’re all on the same page about Korean beauty (and why everyone from your neighbour to your niece has been yapping about it), let’s dive into the top trending Korean skincare products that deserve your attention.

The best Korean skincare products to shop in Australia.

Photo: Beauty of Joseon 01 Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum Propolis + Niacinamide $16.40 from Amora Beauty This deliciously lightweight serum combines propolis extract (known for its antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties), and niacinamide (AKA vitamin B3) to gently soothe inflammation, heal the skin barrier, reduce redness and brighten skin tone. Shop Now

Photo: COSRX 02 COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All In One Cream $17.40 from Amora Beauty I know, I know. “Snail mucin, eww.” But there’s a reason this gel-cream has become a cult product in Korean skincare circles. It deeply hydrates skin, soothes irritation, can help repair the skin barrier and improves tone – without feeling greasy or heavy. A nourishing pick to comfort breakout-prone or sensitive skin. Shop Now

Photo: Anua 03 Anua Heartleaf 70 Soothing Collagen Mask $21.19 (pack of 4) from Amora Beauty Love a sheet mask? Same. This hydrogel mask is packed with heartleaf extract (suitable for all skin types, from oily and acne-prone to super-dry or sensitive), to help calm and nourish irritated skin, and boost skin’s texture and firmness. Plus the delicious cooling effect leaves you with a healthy afterglow. Shop Now

Advertisement

Photo: Beauty of Joseon 04 Beauty of Joseon Replenishing Rice Milk $25.50 from Amora Beauty Rice water has long been a beauty staple in Korean skincare products, and this toner reworks it with amino acids to hydrate, smooth and balance oil, creating a refined, luminous finish. Perfect for radiance without feeling greasy. Shop Now

Photo: Jelly Ko 05 Jelly Ko Bubble Tea Steam Cream $52 from Jelly Ko This cult-favourite cream is deliciously thick and juicy, bringing dull, dehydrated skin back to its plump, dewy glory. Beloved by beauty editors (me included!) and fans worldwide, the bestseller is loaded with rich ingredients like niacinamide, vitamin E, squalane, pearl, panthenol and more. Shop Now