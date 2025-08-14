  •  
Which shoes are actually cool right now?

We've rounded up spring's hottest footwear trends, from just 20 bucks.
Need new shoes? Same. Like… always. It’s becoming a genuine problem. No matter how many pairs of shoes I have, I always need want MORE.

This means I’m constantly trawling for the latest trends, finding out what will be big for the coming months, adding to my already overinflated collection. (Lucky it happens to be my job too, huh?!)

But as someone who likes to look on the positive side of things, I can clearly see the silver lining to my spending habits (apart from the obvious – having great shoes).

That upside to my rabid obsession, dear reader, is that YOU get to reap the rewards. Because I’m always on the lookout for the latest styles at very affordable prices – and here, I’ve rounded up the latest shoe trends for spring – and, even better, a bunch of them are on sale right now.

You’re welcome!

Clogs are back for spring 2025.

Photo: Getty

Clogs are back (again!) and they’re not only comfy, they’re also surprisingly chic.

From sculptural platforms to sleek, flat silhouettes in all sort of textures, this nostalgic shoe is less ‘gardener on break’ more ‘Scandi street style icon’ these days.

Style with wide-leg pants or floaty skirts for an effortless, editorial edge.

Kmart Birkentock dupe clogs
Photo: Kmart

01

Round Toe Clogs

$20 from Kmart

If you’ve been seeing Birkenstock Bostons everywhere, but don’t want to drop $300+… I get it. These $20 versions from Kmart are a pretty darn good dupe.

Platform shoes, platform clogs
Photo: ASOS

02

Seqwl Platform Clogs

$40.20 from ASOS

Dare to go higher? These cute are super cute, and currently on sale (down from $67). Pair with wide-leg pants for a ’70s nod that’s so on-trend right now.

Black buckled shoes clogs
Photo: Next

03

Threadbare Studded Clog Mules

$78 from Next

The buckle and studs give these slides a lift (and of course, black goes with everything).

Strappy ballet flats make a statement.

Aubrey Plaza wearing white crop tank and white flowy pants, white strapped ballet flats
Photo: Getty.
Ballet flats are here to stay, but they’ve had a bit of an upgrade.

These hybrid Mary-Jane slippers are perfect for anyone who’s looking for comfort without sacrificing polish.

Pair with crisp tailoring for that ‘quiet luxury’ vibe, or with jeans for an elevated casual ’fit.

Red shoes, mesh, sheer, flats
Photo: Target

01

Diamante Ballet Flat

$20 from Target

Red is having a resurgence, and these flats hit several trend points in one go, thanks to their mesh fabrication. Perfect with jeans or a dress, day or night.

Leopard print shoes, ballet flats
Photo: Wildfire

02

Wildfire Flats

$36 from The Iconic

As if they weren’t a bargain at their original $45 price point, these are now reduced! Don’t forget, leopard is the new neutral, and you can pair it with literally anything (though denim’s always a safe bet!).

Tan buckled ballet flats
Photo: Sportsgirl

03

Double Strap Flats

$29.95 from Sportsgirl

Another sale! Down from $59.95, these babies are half price, and while the tan shade makes them versatile, the double strap brings a point of difference.

Colourful sneakers take centrestage.

Olivia wilde wearing gym clothes and pink Adidas sneakers
Photo: Getty.

Step aside, minimalist sneakers – dopamine-drenched kicks are having their moment.

From pastel panels to bold brights, sporty staples have become fashion flexes.

Wear with tailored trousers or floaty dresses for an unexpected pop, or team with on-trend trackies and a chic oversized blazer.

Red shoes, retro sneakers
Photo: Kmart

01

Retro Sneakers

$25 from Kmart

Red is ~the~ colour of the moment. But it’s feeling a little *too* bright for your tastes, these also come in a quieter burgundy, or white with mint green detailing.

platform sneakers with pastel coloured detailing
Photo: &me/Big W

02

&me Platform Sneakers

$25 from Big W

You can go for colour without going bright, as these chunky sneakers prove. The pastel detailing is a softer way into the trend (and just as cool).

Yellow shoes, retro sneakers
Photo: Next

03

Retro Trainers

$66 from Next

Did I mentioned retro styles are in? Butter yellow will bring a pop of sunshine to any outfit, and is one of spring’s hottest colours.

The loafers revival continues.

Nicole Kidman wearing a pale prink dress and white loafers
Photo: Getty.

No longer just for high-powered high-powered office types, this preppy classic has left Wall Street in its dust and hit our everyday wardrobes.

Wear these cool-girl classics with slouchy denim or a mini skirt for casual vibes, or go with sharp tailoring for a look that says you mean business.

Chunky black shoes, Ravella patent leather loafers
Photo: Myer

01

Ravella Chunky Loafers

$69.97 from Myer

Like to make a statement? These patent loafers are for you, and currently on sale (down from $99.95).

Next pale pink loafers
Photo: Next

02

Tassel Loafers

$68 from Next

These streamlined loafers are the perfect pretty shade for spring – but if you’re not into a pastel, they also come in timeless black.

Vybe shoes, laser-cut loafers
Photo: Vybe

03

Vybe Laser-Cut Loafers

$40 from The Iconic

The cut-out lattice work gives this pair a chic modern edge, and at 40 bucks, why wouldn’t you?!

Profile picture of Alix Nicholson
Senior Lifestyle Content Producer Alix Nicholson

Alix is the Senior Lifestyle Content Producer for Take 5 & That's Life. Budget beauty and fashion buys are her love language — the only thing she adores more is sharing her fab finds (because we don't gate-keep here!). Previously, Alix has worked at Who, OK!, Cosmopolitan, Mamamia, and a whole bunch more Australian titles. When she's not digging up affordable style finds and beauty bargains, she's obsessed with travelling and hanging out with her dog.

