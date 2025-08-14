Which shoes are actually cool right now?

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Need new shoes? Same. Like… always. It’s becoming a genuine problem. No matter how many pairs of shoes I have, I always need want MORE.

This means I’m constantly trawling for the latest trends, finding out what will be big for the coming months, adding to my already overinflated collection. (Lucky it happens to be my job too, huh?!)

But as someone who likes to look on the positive side of things, I can clearly see the silver lining to my spending habits (apart from the obvious – having great shoes).

That upside to my rabid obsession, dear reader, is that YOU get to reap the rewards. Because I’m always on the lookout for the latest styles at very affordable prices – and here, I’ve rounded up the latest shoe trends for spring – and, even better, a bunch of them are on sale right now.

You’re welcome!

Clogs are back for spring 2025.

Photo: Getty

Clogs are back (again!) and they’re not only comfy, they’re also surprisingly chic.

From sculptural platforms to sleek, flat silhouettes in all sort of textures, this nostalgic shoe is less ‘gardener on break’ more ‘Scandi street style icon’ these days.

Style with wide-leg pants or floaty skirts for an effortless, editorial edge.

Photo: Kmart 01 Round Toe Clogs $20 from Kmart If you’ve been seeing Birkenstock Bostons everywhere, but don’t want to drop $300+… I get it. These $20 versions from Kmart are a pretty darn good dupe. Shop Now

Photo: ASOS 02 Seqwl Platform Clogs $40.20 from ASOS Dare to go higher? These cute are super cute, and currently on sale (down from $67). Pair with wide-leg pants for a ’70s nod that’s so on-trend right now. Shop Now

Photo: Next 03 Threadbare Studded Clog Mules $78 from Next The buckle and studs give these slides a lift (and of course, black goes with everything). Shop Now

Strappy ballet flats make a statement.

Photo: Getty.

Ballet flats are here to stay, but they’ve had a bit of an upgrade.

These hybrid Mary-Jane slippers are perfect for anyone who’s looking for comfort without sacrificing polish.

Pair with crisp tailoring for that ‘quiet luxury’ vibe, or with jeans for an elevated casual ’fit.

Photo: Target 01 Diamante Ballet Flat $20 from Target Red is having a resurgence, and these flats hit several trend points in one go, thanks to their mesh fabrication. Perfect with jeans or a dress, day or night. Shop Now

Photo: Wildfire 02 Wildfire Flats $36 from The Iconic As if they weren’t a bargain at their original $45 price point, these are now reduced! Don’t forget, leopard is the new neutral, and you can pair it with literally anything (though denim’s always a safe bet!). Shop Now

Photo: Sportsgirl 03 Double Strap Flats $29.95 from Sportsgirl Another sale! Down from $59.95, these babies are half price, and while the tan shade makes them versatile, the double strap brings a point of difference. Shop Now

Colourful sneakers take centrestage.

Photo: Getty.

Step aside, minimalist sneakers – dopamine-drenched kicks are having their moment.

From pastel panels to bold brights, sporty staples have become fashion flexes.

Wear with tailored trousers or floaty dresses for an unexpected pop, or team with on-trend trackies and a chic oversized blazer.

Photo: Kmart 01 Retro Sneakers $25 from Kmart Red is ~the~ colour of the moment. But it’s feeling a little *too* bright for your tastes, these also come in a quieter burgundy, or white with mint green detailing. Shop Now

Photo: &me/Big W 02 &me Platform Sneakers $25 from Big W You can go for colour without going bright, as these chunky sneakers prove. The pastel detailing is a softer way into the trend (and just as cool). Shop Now

Photo: Next 03 Retro Trainers $66 from Next Did I mentioned retro styles are in? Butter yellow will bring a pop of sunshine to any outfit, and is one of spring’s hottest colours. Shop Now

The loafers revival continues.

Photo: Getty.

No longer just for high-powered high-powered office types, this preppy classic has left Wall Street in its dust and hit our everyday wardrobes.

Wear these cool-girl classics with slouchy denim or a mini skirt for casual vibes, or go with sharp tailoring for a look that says you mean business.

Photo: Myer 01 Ravella Chunky Loafers $69.97 from Myer Like to make a statement? These patent loafers are for you, and currently on sale (down from $99.95). Shop Now

Photo: Next 02 Tassel Loafers $68 from Next These streamlined loafers are the perfect pretty shade for spring – but if you’re not into a pastel, they also come in timeless black. Shop Now

Photo: Vybe 03 Vybe Laser-Cut Loafers $40 from The Iconic The cut-out lattice work gives this pair a chic modern edge, and at 40 bucks, why wouldn’t you?! Shop Now