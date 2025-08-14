Which shoes are actually cool right now?

Need new shoes? Same. Like… always. It’s becoming a genuine problem. No matter how many pairs of shoes I have, I always
need want MORE.
This means I’m constantly trawling for the latest trends, finding out what will be big for the coming months, adding to my already overinflated collection. (Lucky it happens to be my job too, huh?!)
But as someone who likes to look on the positive side of things, I can clearly see the silver lining to my spending habits (apart from the obvious – having great shoes).
That upside to my rabid obsession, dear reader, is that YOU get to reap the rewards. Because I’m always on the lookout for the latest styles at very affordable prices – and here, I’ve rounded up the latest shoe trends for spring – and, even better, a bunch of them are on sale right now.
You’re welcome!
Clogs are back for spring 2025.
Clogs are back (again!) and they’re not only comfy, they’re also surprisingly chic.
From sculptural platforms to sleek, flat silhouettes in all sort of textures, this nostalgic shoe is less ‘gardener on break’ more ‘Scandi street style icon’ these days.
Style with wide-leg pants or floaty skirts for an effortless, editorial edge.
01
Round Toe Clogs
$20 from Kmart
If you’ve been seeing Birkenstock Bostons everywhere, but don’t want to drop $300+… I get it. These $20 versions from Kmart are a pretty darn good dupe.
02
Seqwl Platform Clogs
$40.20 from ASOS
Dare to go higher? These cute are super cute, and currently on sale (down from $67). Pair with wide-leg pants for a ’70s nod that’s so on-trend right now.
03
Threadbare Studded Clog Mules
$78 from Next
The buckle and studs give these slides a lift (and of course, black goes with everything).
Strappy ballet flats make a statement.
Ballet flats are here to stay, but they’ve had a bit of an upgrade.
These hybrid Mary-Jane slippers are perfect for anyone who’s looking for comfort without sacrificing polish.
Pair with crisp tailoring for that ‘quiet luxury’ vibe, or with jeans for an elevated casual ’fit.
01
Diamante Ballet Flat
$20 from Target
Red is having a resurgence, and these flats hit several trend points in one go, thanks to their mesh fabrication. Perfect with jeans or a dress, day or night.
02
Wildfire Flats
$36 from The Iconic
As if they weren’t a bargain at their original $45 price point, these are now reduced! Don’t forget, leopard is the new neutral, and you can pair it with literally anything (though denim’s always a safe bet!).
03
Double Strap Flats
$29.95 from Sportsgirl
Another sale! Down from $59.95, these babies are half price, and while the tan shade makes them versatile, the double strap brings a point of difference.
Colourful sneakers take centrestage.
Step aside, minimalist sneakers – dopamine-drenched kicks are having their moment.
From pastel panels to bold brights, sporty staples have become fashion flexes.
Wear with tailored trousers or floaty dresses for an unexpected pop, or team with on-trend trackies and a chic oversized blazer.
01
Retro Sneakers
$25 from Kmart
Red is ~the~ colour of the moment. But it’s feeling a little *too* bright for your tastes, these also come in a quieter burgundy, or white with mint green detailing.
02
&me Platform Sneakers
$25 from Big W
You can go for colour without going bright, as these chunky sneakers prove. The pastel detailing is a softer way into the trend (and just as cool).
03
Retro Trainers
$66 from Next
Did I mentioned retro styles are in? Butter yellow will bring a pop of sunshine to any outfit, and is one of spring’s hottest colours.
The loafers revival continues.
No longer just for high-powered high-powered office types, this preppy classic has left Wall Street in its dust and hit our everyday wardrobes.
Wear these cool-girl classics with slouchy denim or a mini skirt for casual vibes, or go with sharp tailoring for a look that says you mean business.
01
Ravella Chunky Loafers
$69.97 from Myer
Like to make a statement? These patent loafers are for you, and currently on sale (down from $99.95).
02
Tassel Loafers
$68 from Next
These streamlined loafers are the perfect pretty shade for spring – but if you’re not into a pastel, they also come in timeless black.
03
Vybe Laser-Cut Loafers
$40 from The Iconic
The cut-out lattice work gives this pair a chic modern edge, and at 40 bucks, why wouldn’t you?!