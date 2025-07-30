‘I wore these $15 viral pants to work and I’ve never received more compliments.’

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

I was feeling pretty smug when I rolled into work earlier this week. Why? Because I’d nabbed myself a pair of the comfy side-stripe pants that have been going viral online all year, and they were finally making their office debut.

Advertisement

It was a style statement, I’ll admit. They’re very pink, you see. And not a ~demure~ ballet pink, or a cool-girl dusty rose. Oh no. These bad boys are candy pink with red stripes – and while the dress code here at That’s Life HQ is far from corporate, I did wonder if they were going to be ‘too much’ for the workplace.

But they’ve been going viral on social media for a reason, and I’m deeply into the dopamine dressing, so I proudly pulled them on, chucked a red knit on top (because when you write about fashion for a living, you’ve got to go all in, right?), and headed into the office.

And let me tell you: the compliments rolled in from the moment I stepped out of the lift.

Photo: Supplied.

Advertisement

“Love your pants, girl!” “Obsessed with the red and pink!” “Where did you get those pants? I need a pair!”

‘A resounding success’ is what I’d call these pants/that outfit, if I may be so bold.

But I didn’t come here to brag. Promise! No, I’m writing this because I have exciting news and want YOU to get in this action, dear reader: These babies are currently on sale for just $15.

Fifteen! That’s a takeaway lunch. A couple of large iced oat lattes. A happy-hour cocktail. Two weeks of wear and you’ve girl-mathed that down to zero, and let me tell you, it won’t be hard to get a fortnight’s wear out of them (although for the sake of your friends/co-workers/dog, please consider washing them from time to time between wears. You don’t have to wear them for two weeks in a row, know what I’m sayin’?).

Photo: Big W

Advertisement

Do the Big W viral pants come in other colours?

So let’s talk in a bit more detail about these pants. They’re the side-stripe pants from Big W, and they’ve broken the internet a few times – first, when they launched earlier this year, and then again when they dropped in candy pink a few months later.

ICYMI, these pants were E-V-E-R-Y-W-H-E-R-E when they first dropped – not only because they’re stylish and comfy as heck, but also because the price tag was something to write home to your mama about. Even at the original non-sale price of $30, these were a steal. But $15? You may as well buy two pairs. Which is exactly what I’ll be doing, possibly in one of the other colours they have available.

Speaking of colours… I know some people get nervous around pink – too loud, too girlie, too ‘PE teacher Barbie’, or just plain not your vibe. I get it! But the good news is, they also come in royal blue and teal. I just happen to be in my pink era and wanted that little colour hit in my winter wardrobe rotation.

(I haven’t seen the red versions in a while, but I’m ever hopeful they’ll bring them back!)

Advertisement

Photo: Big W.

How do the Big W viral pants fit?

They’re high-waisted (great for this millennial, who refuses to return to the dark days of low-cut pants), wide-legged, and made from a light, slightly swishy fabric that feels much more elevated than a standard round-the-house tracky dack.

They drape beautifully, and while I’ve been mostly inclined to wear them with white sneakers and a half-tucked oversized white button-down, they also look fab dressed up with a kitten heel or pointy-toe flat, French-tucked tee and a blazer. Even Birks are a good match – they somehow make everything look intentional.

Fit-wise, they’re true to size (I’m a 14-16 and chose the 16 because I prefer a roomier fit). They have a stretchy waistband (hello, comfort), and hit the perfect length (I’m 168cm, for context).

Advertisement

So if you’ve been looking for a comfy, chic, easy-to-style pair of pants that cost less than your last Uber Eats order, go. Now. Run. Who knows how long stock will last now that I’ve blabbed… and may the odds be ever in your favour.