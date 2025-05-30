This Sydney mum built a sock empire with her last dollars

In 2019, Sydney-based single mum Tanja Filipovska was down to her final $10,000. Uncertain about what the future held for her and her family, she made a decision that would change her life forever, deciding to go all in on her burgeoning sock business, MADMIA.

In an undoubtedly risky move, Tanja dipped into her savings and spent $7,000 on a stall at the Sydney Royal Easter Show, hoping to grow her quirky sock business.

Taking a Chance

Armed with nothing more than bright, whimsical socks, a $300 sign from IKEA, and a whole lot of courage, Tanja wasn’t sure if she’d even break even.

But within hours of being at the Easter Show, MADMIA had become a sensation, with crowds wrapped around the pavilion, drawn in by her vibrant, playful designs complete with pompoms, shoelaces, ears and plenty of sparkle.

Sydney mum Tanja Filipovska has built an empire with her quirky sock business, MADMIA. (Supplied)

“I was down to my last chance,” Tanja says of her business success. “But I believed in the product and the joy it could bring. That decision changed everything.”

Today, MADMIA is a global fashion powerhouse, with 10 pairs of socks sold every minute, and warehouses based across Australia, Europe and the United States.

Sock It to ‘Em

From her grassroots stall, Tanja has built a brand that celebrates individuality, colour and joy – and it’s not just Aussie kids who are obsessed with her fun and creative socks.

Global giants like Disney, Warner Bros., Mattel and Harry Potter have all partnered with MADMIA to bring fan-favourite characters to life in sock form.

Proving it was a gamble that paid off and more, Tanja’s brand keeps on growing. MADMIA’s latest Disney drop includes an expanded Stitch collection, as well as Bambi socks, Disney Princess styles, and even the brand’s first-ever sneakers – the bold and playful Stitch Hawaii shoes with 3D ears and rainbow soles.

MADMIA’s Stitch collection has been a bestseller for the brand. (Supplied)

“It’s been an incredible ride, and nothing excites us more than seeing the joy our designs bring to people of all ages,” says Tanja. “Aussies love Stitch! We couldn’t keep up with demand – it’s a problem most businesses wish they had!”

The Future’s Bright

This year, MADMIA fans can look forward to even more vibrant designs. With MADMIA’s colourful creations flying off shelves and new collaborations each year, it’s clear that this is much more than just a sock brand.

