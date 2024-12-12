Aussie midwife launches million dollar business from spare room

When Sydney midwife and grandmother Jules Van de Gevel found herself at a crossroads in her early 50s, she decided to set up her own wellness business.

Jules, a mum of three, said she’d loved being a midwife, but had run businesses before she started that career. ‘That entrepreneurial itch never fully left me,’ Jules explained.

‘When I hit my 50s, I knew it was now or never. My passion for helping women remained strong; I just needed a new way to do it.’

That’s when she set up her business, Pure Goodness, from her spare room in her home in Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

Its products, made in Australia. were inspired by her own journey with menopause, and Jules’ desire to stay healthy in mid-life.

‘Menopause hit me like a ton of bricks. I thought I’d breeze through it, but it was a wake-up call. Despite my healthy lifestyle, I felt my body shift in ways I couldn’t ignore,’ Jules said.

Around that time, she found herself gaining weight and was told she had rising cholesterol and was borderline pre-diabetic.

Jules set to work creating a powdered mix of ingredients, designed to be mixed with water, and her Metabolism & Energy Superblend was born.

‘It’s about helping women feel more energetic and balanced, giving them back the vitality that often fades with age,’ she explained.

(Credit: Pure Goodness)

The product is designed to support healthy blood sugars, metabolism, cholesterol and thyroid health.

And it flew off the shelves! Soon after launching Jules moved her venture from the spare room and into an office, and six months later she needed a warehouse.

Eighteen months in, and she’d made $1 million in sales!

‘That was a big moment,’ Jules said. ‘But the most fulfilling part has been building a community of women who support each other.

Talking with our customers, listening to their journeys, and providing that little boost they need has been more rewarding than I ever imagined.’

And she’d encourage anyone over 50 thinking of changing career or trying something new to go for it.

‘Age is an asset; every bit of experience has been invaluable in this journey,’ Jules said.

Always read the label and follow the directions for use. Vitamin supplements should not replace a balanced diet.

What are the active ingredients in Metabolism & Energy Superblend?

Does Metabolism & Energy Superblend contain any allergens?

Pure Goodness Metabolism & Energy Superblend is gluten free, dairy free, soy free, GMO free and made in Australia.