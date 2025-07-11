Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

In case you missed the memo, it’s fah-reezing out there right now, friends. I kid, I kid – approximately no-one has missed that the wintery weather has turned up to full blast recently. But despite the wind and rain and general misery, there are a few things I love about winter, and one of them is the fashion. The scarves, the gloves, the beanies – and, of course, a great jacket or coat to bundle up in.

From chic twists on a classic trench, to puffers for every occasion, here are the top trending coats for winter 2025.

The best puffer jackets to shop in Australia

Photo: H&M 01 H&M Oversized Puffer jacket $89.99 from H&M This shade of baby blue is my current obsession. I love the drawstring on this jacket to cinch in the waist. Balance out the bulk up top by pairing puffers with slim silhouettes on the bottom – think leggings, fitted knits, or miniskirts and tights. Shop Now

Photo: Big W 02 &me Quilted Padded Puffer Jacket $45 from Big W A cropped cream puffer is a classic for a reason, and at 45 bucks? This will have you sorted all season. Keep it sporty with sneakers, or dress it up with sleek hair, boots and a luxe crossbody bag. Shop Now

Photo: Big W 03 &me Women’s Quilted Puffer Jacket $45 from Big W I bought a long black puffer during a particularly ~spicy~ winter in Melbourne several years ago, and I wear it with anything and everything in winter. You cannot go wrong with this style (and you’ll be toasty warm, too!). Shop Now

The best trench coats to shop

Photo: H&M 04 H&M Short Trench Coat $59.99 from H&M Cropped trenches are having a big moment. Layer over tailored trousers and a crisp shirt for polish, or throw it on with a tee, jeans and sneakers to elevate off-duty looks. Shop Now

Photo: Mirinda 06 Mirinda Crimson Luxe Wrap Coat $129.95 from Mirinda Burgundy has to be this year’s biggest colour trend, so it’s no surprise it’s filtered through to trenches! Unexpected colours and leather-look finishes modernise this forever classic coat style. Shop Now

Photo: H&M 07 H&M Double Breasted Trench Coat $89.99 from H&M There’s literally nothing this classic style doesn’t work with. Hands-down a wardrobe staple, a trench has a place in every wardrobe, and for less than $100? This is a standout. Shop Now

The best longline coats to shop

Photo: Cider 08 Cider Long Barn Jacket $119 from Cider Hit two trends in one go with this longline barn jacket – one of Kate Middleton’s top off-duty styles, now a favourite of the fashion set. Shop Now

Photo: H&M 09 H&M Double Breasted Coat $99.99 from H&M A longline woollen coat is an absolute wardrobe staple – there’s nothing it won’t pair perfectly with. Whether you’re in a turtleneck and leather pants or a cosy tracksuit, a longline coat delivers instant style points. Shop Now

Photo: Next 10 Next Knitted Coatigan $126 from Next Burgundy is the new black – that is to say, you can wear it with anything. This coat x cardigan style is giving snug-as-a-bug in a colour that’s trending hard right now. Shop Now

The best cropped jackets to shop in Australia

Photo: The Iconic 11 Bershka Leather Look Jacket $105 from The Iconic An iconic leather jacket will always be on-trend, and chocolate brown is the luxurious shade of the season. Team with wide-leg jeans or a floaty midi skirt and knee-high boots. Shop Now

Photo: Target 12 Preview Tweed Jacket $60 from Target Think of tweed as an elevated neutral and wear with… well, literally anything. Still not sure? Denim is always a winner. Shop Now

Photo: Zara 13 Zara Faux Suede Cropped Jacket $79.95 from Zara Suede is having a quiet luxury moment, slipping into wardrobes in soft neutrals and rich earth tones. Pair it with crisp cotton or cashmere to elevate the contrast, and consider it your new cool-weather essential. Shop Now