In case you missed the memo, it’s fah-reezing out there right now, friends. I kid, I kid – approximately no-one has missed that the wintery weather has turned up to full blast recently. But despite the wind and rain and general misery, there are a few things I love about winter, and one of them is the fashion. The scarves, the gloves, the beanies – and, of course, a great jacket or coat to bundle up in.
From chic twists on a classic trench, to puffers for every occasion, here are the top trending coats for winter 2025.
The best puffer jackets to shop in Australia
01
H&M Oversized Puffer jacket
$89.99 from H&M
This shade of baby blue is my current obsession. I love the drawstring on this jacket to cinch in the waist. Balance out the bulk up top by pairing puffers with slim silhouettes on the bottom – think leggings, fitted knits, or miniskirts and tights.
02
&me Quilted Padded Puffer Jacket
$45 from Big W
A cropped cream puffer is a classic for a reason, and at 45 bucks? This will have you sorted all season. Keep it sporty with sneakers, or dress it up with sleek hair, boots and a luxe crossbody bag.
03
&me Women’s Quilted Puffer Jacket
$45 from Big W
I bought a long black puffer during a particularly ~spicy~ winter in Melbourne several years ago, and I wear it with anything and everything in winter. You cannot go wrong with this style (and you’ll be toasty warm, too!).
The best trench coats to shop
04
H&M Short Trench Coat
$59.99 from H&M
Cropped trenches are having a big moment. Layer over tailored trousers and a crisp shirt for polish, or throw it on with a tee, jeans and sneakers to elevate off-duty looks.
06
Mirinda Crimson Luxe Wrap Coat
$129.95 from Mirinda
Burgundy has to be this year’s biggest colour trend, so it’s no surprise it’s filtered through to trenches! Unexpected colours and leather-look finishes modernise this forever classic coat style.
07
H&M Double Breasted Trench Coat
$89.99 from H&M
There’s literally nothing this classic style doesn’t work with. Hands-down a wardrobe staple, a trench has a place in every wardrobe, and for less than $100? This is a standout.
The best longline coats to shop
08
Cider Long Barn Jacket
$119 from Cider
Hit two trends in one go with this longline barn jacket – one of Kate Middleton’s top off-duty styles, now a favourite of the fashion set.
09
H&M Double Breasted Coat
$99.99 from H&M
A longline woollen coat is an absolute wardrobe staple – there’s nothing it won’t pair perfectly with. Whether you’re in a turtleneck and leather pants or a cosy tracksuit, a longline coat delivers instant style points.
10
Next Knitted Coatigan
$126 from Next
Burgundy is the new black – that is to say, you can wear it with anything. This coat x cardigan style is giving snug-as-a-bug in a colour that’s trending hard right now.
The best cropped jackets to shop in Australia
11
Bershka Leather Look Jacket
$105 from The Iconic
An iconic leather jacket will always be on-trend, and chocolate brown is the luxurious shade of the season. Team with wide-leg jeans or a floaty midi skirt and knee-high boots.
12
Preview Tweed Jacket
$60 from Target
Think of tweed as an elevated neutral and wear with… well, literally anything. Still not sure? Denim is always a winner.
13
Zara Faux Suede Cropped Jacket
$79.95 from Zara
Suede is having a quiet luxury moment, slipping into wardrobes in soft neutrals and rich earth tones. Pair it with crisp cotton or cashmere to elevate the contrast, and consider it your new cool-weather essential.