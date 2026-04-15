Mother’s Day gifts that will guarantee your spot as the favourite child

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I don’t want to freak anyone out, but Mother’s Day will be here on on Sunday, May 10, 2026 – so the time to sort Mum’s gift is, like, yesterday.

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Especially if you want to take home the family crown after giving her the Best Present Ever.

But wait – you say Mother’s Day isn’t a competition?

Ha!

It’s absolutely THE day to show your siblings who’s boss – and just because I’m an only child and never in my life have I had to fight for Favourite Child status doesn’t mean I don’t know a thing or two about choosing a standout pressie that’ll snag Mum’s attention.

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And as Virgo, I know that picking a present she’ll be yapping about for many Mother’s Days to come is all down to strategy.

It’s not about the most expensive present, or the shiniest jewellery (although some shiny jewellery is always a good pick, imho). It’s about picking the exact Mother’s Day present that fits the individual mums’ personalities.

Got a gardening mum? Do not buy her pearl earrings!

Got a beauty-loving mum? Leave the gardening gloves on the shelf!

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Okay, enough chit chat, let’s go shopping for something Mum will definitely hands-down, no-questions-asked LOVE this Mother’s Day.

What are the best affordable Mother’s Day gifts for 2026?



Photo: Zafino 01 Zafino pearl earrings $29.95 from Country Road Well I did mention pearly earrings already, so it makes sense to kick things off there. These are simple enough to wear day to day, but with enough detail that they also hold up for a night out or a fancy affair. And they look way more exxy than 30 bucks… Shop Now

Photo: T2 02 T2 Croissant au Beurre tea $35 from T2 Oh, your mum loves a cuppa and a chit-chat? Turn up with a bag of pastries and this flaky, buttery-drenched brew and she’ll love you forever. Well, she already did but, she’ll love you even more. Shop Now

Photo: L’Occitane 03 L’Occitane Classic Hand Cream Trio $49 from L’Occitane There’s no such thing as too much hand cream, and L’Occitane’s options are nothing short of iconic. This cute trio serves up mini versions of some of their lush classics: Shea Butter Hand Cream, Verbena Cooling Hand Cream Gel, and their Almond Hand Cream. Shop Now

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Photo: KitchenAid 04 KitchenAid Spatula Duo $39.99 from KitchenAid If your mum’s a baking mum, trust me, she’s going to love high-brow cooking accessories. As someone who loves to whip up a batch of cookies or a cake of a weekend, I can confirm, it all tastes better when you’ve got the top-of-the-line tools. Shop Now

Photo: Target 05 Target scarf $18 from Target Checks never really go out of style, but they’re definitely in the spotlight right now. This cosy, cushy scarf is bang on trend, goes with everything (we love a neutral), and is guaranteed to your yo mama warm all winter! Shop Now

Photo: MCoBeauty 06 MCoBeauty Ultimate Multi-Use Luxury Beauty Oil $29 from Oz Hair and Beauty If your mum loves a little bit of pampering, a nourishing dry oil is such a good shout. She can use this lightweight formula on her body, face and hair for extra juicy hydration all over. Shop Now

Photo: Big W 07 Openook vase $12 from Big W Don’t just give Mum a beautiful bunch of flowers for Mother’s Day. Grab a pretty vase to display them and she’ll think of you every time she uses it. Yep, you can reap the rewards every time someone gets her flowers! Shop Now

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Photo: Amazon 08 Hanzapor gardening gloves $9.11 from Amazon Oh, your mum’s more “grow your own flowers” than “stick a bunch in a vase”? No worries – she’ll appreciate some cute gloves to keep her mitts safeguarded while she digs around in the soil! Shop Now

Photo: Circa 09 Circa Oceanique Candle $22.95 from Oz Hair and Beauty Oh, your mum’s more “grow your own flowers” than “stick a bunch in a vase”? No worries – she’ll definitely appreciate some cute gloves to keep her mitts safeguarded while she digs around in the soil! Shop Now

Photo: Nude By Nature/Canva 10 Nude By Nature Lacquer Lip Serum $24.95 from Priceline I know, I know, lip colour is a very personal thing, but you know your mum, right? You can pick which of the six shades she’ll love? Because this skincare-infused lipstick formula is set to be her new handbag essential. Like a serum for her lips, delish! Shop Now

Photo: Sussan 11 Sussan tote $49.95 from Sussan Suede is the hottest finish this season, and it makes sense – it’s soft and supple, tactile and cosy. This tote is the perfect size and shape for everyday use, and is truly a steal at just 50 bucks. Mum’ll froth it! Shop Now

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Photo: Kmart 12 Kmart draught stopper $10 from Kmart If you happen to have fluffy siblings (dog mums to the front), she’s going to love the way you honour her fur child with a dog-shaped draught stopper. Don’t be jelly, now – we’re sure Mum still love you just as much as the dog… Shop Now

Photo: Country Road 13 Country Road cosmetics bag $49.95 from Country Road Can I be so real with you for a second? Yes, this is a beauty bag, but it’s so chic, Mum could totally use it as a little clutch purse. Throw in some cash, lip balm and keys, and off you pop to Mather’s Day brunch! Shop Now

Photo: Target 14 Australian Design UGG slippers $45 from Target Cosy, cute and endlessly comfy, a pair of genuine leather and sheepskin slippers is a no-brainer. And at under 50 bucks? You should probably grab yourself a matching pair while you’re at it (Mum’ll love being twinsies!). Shop Now

Photo: Endota 15 Endota Multi Masking Kit $40 from Endota What mum doesn’t want a bit of pampering for Mother’s Day? This nifty pack has not one but four ways to treat Mum – masks for eyes, face, hands and feet, delivering hydration and happiness in 15 minutes flat. Shop Now

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