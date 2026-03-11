This autumn trend suits literally everybody (and it’s probably already in your wardrobe)

There’s a trend making its way through wardrobes, and I, for one, am a wee bit obsessed.
It’s flirty, it’s feminine, and it makes me feel just a tiny little bit like a 2026-coded Bridgerton character when I put it on.
I’m talking about lace: lace dresses, lace tops, lace pants, lace skirts…
Why?
Because, frankly, lace looks bad on approximately no-one.
Whether you go for a full-lace look (matching lace sets are a big vibe!), or choose something more subtle, like a midi skirt with some lace detailing, you’ll be bang on trend.
And if you’re looking to insert a little extra lace into your wardrobe? I’ve got you! Here are some of my fave lace dresses, lace pants, lace skirts and tops to bulk up your lace stockpiles right now.
Happy shopping!
01
Petal & Pup skirt
$79 from Petal & Pup
What I love about this skirt is it can be dressed up (heels, matching top), worn boots and a blazer for elevated casual, or dressed down with a tucked white tee and sneakers. A true multitasker.
02
Pretty Little Thing dress
$95 from Pretty Little Thing
Sexy without being too revealing, this lace-insert dress has your next date night sorted – not to mention it’s in the season’s favourite colour trend, chocolate brown.
03
Zara shirt and shorts
$75.95 each from Zara
I do love a good set, and this baby blue lace option from Zara is no exception. Wear the shirt with tailored pants for work, and the shorts with a cosy knit and boots for weekend.
04
Seelio cami
$14.95 from Shein
This cami looks suspiciously like one of my favourite pieces from the early 2000s… The noughties are well and truly back!
05
Petal & Pup shirt
$79 from Petal & Pup
An on-trend take on the classic white shirt. Pop a skin-toned singlet or cami underneath – or embrace the sheer trend wholeheartedly!
06
H&M skirt
$89.99 from H&M
If this skirt isn’t the perfect autumn hue, I don’t know what is!
07
Cider top
$38 from Cider
Even teamed with a top underneath, this sheer lace look is sophisticated, elegant and just a bit sexy.
08
Beginning Boutique pants
$89.99 from Beginning Boutique
Lace pants + oversized graphic tee = instant effortless cool points.
09
Kmart skirt
$22 from Kmart
So affordable and so on-trend, this skirt has a built-in mini underneath – no need to worry about anything showing that shouldn’t!
10
City Chic top
$69.97 from City Chic
If “jeans and a nice top” is your favourite outfit formula, this sleeveless blouse is the perfection addition to the rotation.