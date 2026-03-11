This autumn trend suits literally everybody (and it’s probably already in your wardrobe)

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

There’s a trend making its way through wardrobes, and I, for one, am a wee bit obsessed.

It’s flirty, it’s feminine, and it makes me feel just a tiny little bit like a 2026-coded Bridgerton character when I put it on.

I’m talking about lace: lace dresses, lace tops, lace pants, lace skirts…

Why?

Because, frankly, lace looks bad on approximately no-one.

Paris Hilton. Photo: Getty

Whether you go for a full-lace look (matching lace sets are a big vibe!), or choose something more subtle, like a midi skirt with some lace detailing, you’ll be bang on trend.

And if you’re looking to insert a little extra lace into your wardrobe? I’ve got you! Here are some of my fave lace dresses, lace pants, lace skirts and tops to bulk up your lace stockpiles right now.

Happy shopping!

Photo: Petal & Pup 01 Petal & Pup skirt $79 from Petal & Pup What I love about this skirt is it can be dressed up (heels, matching top), worn boots and a blazer for elevated casual, or dressed down with a tucked white tee and sneakers. A true multitasker. Shop Now

Photo: Pretty Little Thing 02 Pretty Little Thing dress $95 from Pretty Little Thing Sexy without being too revealing, this lace-insert dress has your next date night sorted – not to mention it’s in the season’s favourite colour trend, chocolate brown. Shop Now

Photo: Zara 03 Zara shirt and shorts $75.95 each from Zara I do love a good set, and this baby blue lace option from Zara is no exception. Wear the shirt with tailored pants for work, and the shorts with a cosy knit and boots for weekend. Shop Now

Photo: Shein 04 Seelio cami $14.95 from Shein This cami looks suspiciously like one of my favourite pieces from the early 2000s… The noughties are well and truly back! Shop Now

Photo: Petal & Pup 05 Petal & Pup shirt $79 from Petal & Pup An on-trend take on the classic white shirt. Pop a skin-toned singlet or cami underneath – or embrace the sheer trend wholeheartedly! Shop Now

Photo: H&M 06 H&M skirt $89.99 from H&M If this skirt isn’t the perfect autumn hue, I don’t know what is! Shop Now

07 Cider top $38 from Cider Even teamed with a top underneath, this sheer lace look is sophisticated, elegant and just a bit sexy. Shop Now

08 Beginning Boutique pants $89.99 from Beginning Boutique Lace pants + oversized graphic tee = instant effortless cool points. Shop Now

09 Kmart skirt $22 from Kmart So affordable and so on-trend, this skirt has a built-in mini underneath – no need to worry about anything showing that shouldn’t! Shop Now

10 City Chic top $69.97 from City Chic If “jeans and a nice top” is your favourite outfit formula, this sleeveless blouse is the perfection addition to the rotation. Shop Now