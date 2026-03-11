  •  
This autumn trend suits literally everybody (and it’s probably already in your wardrobe)

Go top-to-toe, or just add a flourish. Either way, it's a winner!
There’s a trend making its way through wardrobes, and I, for one, am a wee bit obsessed.

It’s flirty, it’s feminine, and it makes me feel just a tiny little bit like a 2026-coded Bridgerton character when I put it on.

I’m talking about lace: lace dresses, lace tops, lace pants, lace skirts…

Why?

Because, frankly, lace looks bad on approximately no-one.

Socialite Paris Hilton wearing a white lace dress
Paris Hilton. Photo: Getty

Whether you go for a full-lace look (matching lace sets are a big vibe!), or choose something more subtle, like a midi skirt with some lace detailing, you’ll be bang on trend.

And if you’re looking to insert a little extra lace into your wardrobe? I’ve got you! Here are some of my fave lace dresses, lace pants, lace skirts and tops to bulk up your lace stockpiles right now.

Happy shopping!

Petal and Pup lace insert midi skirt
Photo: Petal & Pup

01

Petal & Pup skirt

$79 from Petal & Pup

What I love about this skirt is it can be dressed up (heels, matching top), worn boots and a blazer for elevated casual, or dressed down with a tucked white tee and sneakers. A true multitasker.

Pretty Little Thing chocolate brown dress
Photo: Pretty Little Thing

02

Pretty Little Thing dress

$95 from Pretty Little Thing

Sexy without being too revealing, this lace-insert dress has your next date night sorted – not to mention it’s in the season’s favourite colour trend, chocolate brown.

Female model wearing a light blue lace shirt and matching lace shorts
Photo: Zara

03

Zara shirt and shorts

$75.95 each from Zara

I do love a good set, and this baby blue lace option from Zara is no exception. Wear the shirt with tailored pants for work, and the shorts with a cosy knit and boots for weekend.

Light blue satin camisole with white detailing
Photo: Shein

04

Seelio cami

$14.95 from Shein

This cami looks suspiciously like one of my favourite pieces from the early 2000s… The noughties are well and truly back!

Woman standing near a vintage car, wearing a white lace button-down shirt and relaxed linen trousers
Photo: Petal & Pup

05

Petal & Pup shirt

$79 from Petal & Pup

An on-trend take on the classic white shirt. Pop a skin-toned singlet or cami underneath – or embrace the sheer trend wholeheartedly!

Orange lace skirt from H&M
Photo: H&M

06

H&M skirt

$89.99 from H&M

If this skirt isn’t the perfect autumn hue, I don’t know what is!

Blonde woman wearing a sheer burgundy long sleeve top

07

Cider top

$38 from Cider

Even teamed with a top underneath, this sheer lace look is sophisticated, elegant and just a bit sexy.

White long relaxed pants made of lace

08

Beginning Boutique pants

$89.99 from Beginning Boutique

Lace pants + oversized graphic tee = instant effortless cool points.

Sheer chocolate-brown maxiskirt

09

Kmart skirt

$22 from Kmart

So affordable and so on-trend, this skirt has a built-in mini underneath – no need to worry about anything showing that shouldn’t!

White high-collar sleeveless broderie blouse

10

City Chic top

$69.97 from City Chic

If “jeans and a nice top” is your favourite outfit formula, this sleeveless blouse is the perfection addition to the rotation.

Senior Lifestyle Content Producer Alix Nicholson

Alix is the Senior Lifestyle Content Producer for Take 5 & That's Life. Budget beauty and fashion buys are her love language — the only thing she adores more is sharing her fab finds (because we don't gate-keep here!). Previously, Alix has worked at Who, OK!, Cosmopolitan, Mamamia, and a whole bunch more Australian titles. When she's not digging up affordable style finds and beauty bargains, she's obsessed with travelling and hanging out with her dog.

