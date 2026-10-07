Mediterranean magic: Claudia shares her ultimate travel guide for Greece and Italy

We like to say that Australia has the best beaches and most vibrant cities, but I think the Mediterranean gives us a run for our money. Places like Sicily, the Amalfi Coast and the Greek Islands are like something out of a storybook. Visiting these spots in Europe’s sizzling summer, I got a taste of the Mediterranean magic that made life feel like a fairy-tale.

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Palermo vibes

The bustling city of Palermo offers some of the best Italian fare money can buy. Sicily’s capital, and roughly 2700 years old, the city has a deep history that’s led to its striking architecture and culture, and its renowned street food sensations.

Staying in an apartment in the old town with my boyfriend Joe, my mum Mandy, and my sister Eloise, there were the sounds of jazz, laughter – and even fireworks – just outside that permeated through our windows right into the evening.

Sister Eloise and mum Mandy enjoying an aperol spritz in Palermo (Credit: Supplied.)

The city doesn’t rest, and nor should you, what with the abundance of gelato, rich and buttery pastas, and cocktail bars on every corner.

On the main strip of osterias, there’s everything on offer from colossal cheese and meat boards to the world’s best pesto pasta with burrata, and delectable Italian desserts.

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The free entertainment while you sip your Aperol spritz al fresco can be anything from talented opera singers to zesty Italian characters dancing to all-time favourite tunes.

Balcony in Palermo (Credit: Supplied.)

It’s not just the food and drink culture that will melt your heart here – the shopping is to die for.

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I bought myself an Indian silk dress for $40 at one of the markets in the main city, and it quickly became a staple attire throughout my holiday.

Day trips

Sicily has some of my favourite beaches and villages. I was there for a week with my family and partner, we relished three gorgeous day trips that were just a cheap bus or train ride away from our base in Palermo.

First stop – Mondello Beach. The relaxing waves and honey-golden sand makes this the perfect spot for a break from Palermo’s electric charm.

There’s a string of lovely open-air bars crawling along the sandy shore too.

The town is so lovely and quaint we visited twice!

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Joe and Claudia at Cefalu beach (Credit: Supplied.)

Next stop – Cefalu. Not only will you have the best clam pasta by the water, but exploring this coastal town is phenomenal.

If you’re game for it, you can walk along the giant rocks underneath the restaurants and shops that are on wooden stilts, to find a beach spot for an afternoon dip.

This was our favourite day trip in Sicily.

Our last stop – and by far the least touristy – was Monreale. The ancient town boasts a stunning cathedral, and quiet streets with humble markets.

It’s perfect for a half-day of strolling the hilly streets, soaking in the breathtaking views, and enjoying a tipple at an authentic Sicilian eatery.

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Sorrento dreams

Joe and I relished a romantic getaway in beautiful Sorrento on the Amalfi Coast.

With brilliant cliffs, majestic views, a charming marina and a vibrant social scene, it’s perfect for solo travellers, honeymooners and families.

Claudia at Bagni Regina Giovanna (Credit: Supplied.)

As Sorrento, Amalfi and the neighbouring island of Capri are notorious for their high prices, we saved money by making our brekkies and lunches using focaccia, cold meats and cheeses from the grocery shop. With our food packed, we hiked to secret beaches such as Bagni Regina Giovanna – a little oasis with a secluded rockpool.

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Soaking up the sun in Sorrento (Credit: Supplied.)

For a day trip, we took a boat tour to Capri with a friendly guide.

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Italian feast in Sorrento, Meatballs, Pasta and lasagne (Credit: Supplied.)

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It might be a small island, but beware of the big prices here. Within a budget, you can still enjoy the magic of Capri, including taking the Monte Solaro chairlift to experience stunning views.

Athens

When Joe and I reached Athens in Greece, we had our first taste of culture shock when we saw a traditional meat market with butchers sporting bloodied aprons while smoking cigarettes. But it was all part of the experience…

With Greece being much more cost-friendly than Italy, we sighed with relief when we noticed the prices here were almost slashed in half.

Gyros – the delicious meat in pita bread popular in Greece – was just $7 and would fill you up for the day.

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Joe and Claudia in Athens (Credit: Supplied.)

Soaking in views of the ancient ruins of temples, historic buildings, and the Acropolis from a rooftop bar called Attic Urban, was a big highlight for us.

Next time we’d like to hike to the Acropolis, after hearing such wonderful things from other tourists.

Paros perfection

By ferry, you can visit the popular Greek islands. We absolutely loved the trip from Athens to Paros, sitting alfresco with books and coffee while breathing in salty air and enjoying the panoramic sea views.

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In Paros, we veered away from the tourist hotspot of Naousa and opted for a quieter stay in Parikia. We hired a quad bike and, driving around the entire island – which takes only about two hours without stopping if you drive the perimeter – there’s so much to see.

Claudia on a quad bike (Credit: Supplied.)

We visited countless beaches and explored charming little villages.

Our favourite town was Marpissa, where we had a stunning feast of moussaka, dolmades, goat with lemon sauce, and fennel tart. Yum!

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Naxos living

Naxos is the largest Greek island, and boy do we wish we’d stayed longer than just two nights.

Once again hiring a quad to travel around the island – although for safety reasons you may prefer to hire a car – we went on an extraordinary road trip to Chora – a picturesque village with little shops and restaurants.

Olive oil cake in at Eggares Olive oil Museum (Credit: Supplied.)

On the way there, we stopped by the Eggares Olive Oil Museum, which boasts one of the island’s oldest family-run mills. Our incredible host entertained us with a historical tour, before we indulged in an olive tasting experience.

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But it didn’t stop there – we were offered spoonfuls of delicious infused olive oil and little samples of olive oil cakes – and all of it was for free!

It was all amazing and I highly recommend driving over and poking your head in there.

Joe and Claudia in Naxos (Credit: Supplied.)

Another highlight of our road trip was exploring Apeiranthos – a mountainous village with marble pathways in the middle of nowhere, that was spoken of highly by beloved travel documentarian Anthony Bourdain – who influenced our visit in the first place.

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Truly living up to the hype, it was like stepping back in time. With donkeys transporting goods, and friendly Greek grandmothers offering wide smiles, it was a special moment that we will forever cherish

We can’t get over this remarkable trip. Now back home, we wonder, was it all a dream? I can’t wait to plan our next adventure.

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